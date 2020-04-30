Although healthcare teams are saddened daily by deaths caused by the coronavirus, many patients recover, and when they do and are released from the hospital, there is music.
At Beebe Healthcare, “Fight Song” is played at the beginning of every hour when a patient is discharged, said Ryan Marshall, who handles public relations there.
Recorded by Rachel Platten, the lyrics, in part, declare, “This is my fight song, take back my life song, prove I’m all right song, my power’s turned on, starting right now I’ll be strong.”
At Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md., The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun,” with the uplifting words “Little darling, the smile’s returning to their faces … here comes the sun and I say it’s all right” is played with every discharge.
Masks required
To help stop the spread of the virus, Gov. John Carney this week added a modification to the State of Emergency Declaration and required everyone to wear masks, or face coverings, in public.
Children 12 or younger are exempt from the order, and children 2 or younger should not wear masks or face coverings at all, since there could be a risk of suffocation.
The order also requires employees to wear face coverings while working in areas open to the public and where it’s likely they will be within 6 feet of co-workers. Businesses must pay for face coverings and hand sanitizer for all employees.
Wash hands after touching masks
The Delaware Division of Public Health issued a reminder to the public to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before and after touching their masks or face coverings.
Sussex a coronavirus hotspot
On Tuesday, Carney declared Sussex County a hotspot for the virus and announced a schedule for Coordination & Care testing sites.
Testing, he said, is intended to reach high-risk populations, including those with symptoms, those living or working with someone diagnosed with the virus, family members or housemates of anyone who works in the poultry industry, and those with chronic medical conditions.
Appointments are not required for the scheduled testing sessions, the first of which were scheduled by Beebe Healthcare in the JD Shuckers parking lot in Georgetown. Both rapid and nasal swab testing will be done at the sites, depending on results of a screening process. Those who test positive will be advised how to obtain food and isolation housing, and will receive care kits containing masks and cleaning products.
Emergency alerts
Sussex County residents began receiving emergency alerts on their cell phones, through the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, notifying them about the hotspot, as well as messages in partnership with the Delaware Department of Education and local school districts, according to a news release from Carney’s office.
Last week, more than 750 people were tested in the county, with more than 35 percent of the test results being positive.
Latest statistics
The Delaware Division of Public Health on Tuesday announced 12 additional deaths related to coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 137 statewide as of 6 p.m. on Monday, April 27.
More than 1,000 people had been deemed recovered.
There were 4,575 confirmed cases, with 2,114 of those in Sussex County, 1,701 in New Castle County and 728 in Kent County. The patient’s county of residence was unknown in 32 cases.
Additional modifications
Additional modifications to Carney’s State of Emergency declaration allow the Public Health Authority to activate more out-of-state healthcare workers and allow for marriage licenses to be issued by video conference.
Testing poultry workers
In the midst of increased cases, a Sussex County councilman on Tuesday, April 28, called testing poultry workers “a dumb idea.”
Councilman Sam Wilson said the testing program had led to millions of chickens being destroyed this week, and will cause a shortage of workers at poultry plants, the loss of “millions of dollars” and possibility of plants closing.
His comments were immediately addressed by Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson during Tuesday’s Sussex County Council meeting, with Lawson emphasizing that mandatory testing is to identify where the virus is concentrated and how it is spreading.
He said Carney is following CDC guidelines.
Lifeline Program
U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, along with Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, announced that they had worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Health & Human Services to be sure Americans eligible for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) or for Medicaid, due to job loss, are also eligible for the Lifeline program.
Lifeline helps low-income families get broadband internet and telephone services.
“Non-essential businesses and schools have closed across the country to limit the spread of the coronavirus, leaving families to rely on the Internet now more than ever to access public benefits, search for employment, learn from home, or access telehealth services.
“The need is greatest among low-income households forced to stretch limited resources to try to keep up with monthly expenses and put food on the table,” Coons stated in a news release.
Housing for those recovering
In nearby Salisbury, Peninsula Regional Medical Center announced patients who still have the virus, but no longer require acute care, will be housed for up to 14 days at Dogwood Village, a student housing complex on the Salisbury University campus. The housing complex has been reconfigured for healthcare, according to a news release from the hospital.
There is enough space for up to 100 patients. Visitation will not be permitted, in keeping with hospital visitation policies under the pandemic.
“We are all facing this virus together. As medical researchers around the world continue working toward a vaccine, SU, PRMC and other community partners will continue working together to provide the care our community needs in these extraordinary times,” SU President Charles Wight stated in a news release.
Stimulus checks
Carper announced that he is working with the U.S. Treasury Department to ensure families not required to file taxes will not have to wait until next year to receive the additional $500 payment per dependent child they were promised.
New York cancels presidential primary
On Tuesday, it was announced the state of New York would cancel the presidential primary due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It is the first state to make that decision.
CNN reported on Wednesday that more than half of Americans support elections by mail, according to poll.
In the fall of 2018, only 32 percent favored elections by mail.