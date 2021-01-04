The cold and flu season on the Delmarva Peninsula is well under way, representatives of TidalHealth reminded the public this week, adding that for those who have not received their flu vaccination, it is not too late, and it is the best protection against catching the flu. In addition, the Delmarva Peninsula is now experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases affecting hospital Emergency Departments and inpatient units, they noted.
TidalHealth reminded Delmarva residents that their emergency departments are open 24/7 for all emergency needs. However, routine COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic persons or those needing a negative COVID-19 test for return to work is not offered at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md., nor at TidalHealth Nanticoke. Coming to the emergency department for the sole purpose of obtaining COVID-19 screening and routine testing could affect emergency care for those who need it, they advised.
Those who do have COVID-19 symptoms are being urged to see their healthcare provider or access the emergency department. For routine screening and testing, however, people should use the community resources available for non-emergency needs.
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has partnered with the Wicomico County (Md.) Health Department to expand COVID-19 testing in the Midway Room of the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury. Those weekly walk-in tests are free but do require advance registration by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at (410) 912-6889. Hotline staff will also be able to assist in locating other screening sites, or visit https://coronavirus.maryland.gov.
Also in Salisbury, Rite Aid is offering COVID-19 testing services. People can visit www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing to learn more.
In Delaware, COVID-19 testing location information is available at https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing.
“If you’re a normally healthy person experiencing symptoms like fever, muscle or body aches, exhaustion and loss of appetite without chest pain or shortness of breath, it’s best to avoid what are most often — particularly now — extremely busy emergency departments,” representatives advised. “Family physicians or urgent-care centers are great alternatives for quick and effective care with colds and flus, leaving emergency department staffs to address other critical-care needs.”