As of Aug. 5, some important changes are in effect for visitors to TidalHealth hospitals.
“Given the most recent increase in new COVID-19 cases in the communities served by TidalHealth, we are limiting outside persons entering TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and TidalHealth Nanticoke hospitals and TidalHealth McCready Pavilion Emergency Services,” representatives said on Thursday. “This measure is taken to reduce the risk of the COVID -19 virus being spread to patients, employees and visitors. The delta variant is extremely transmissible, and extra precautions are needed. All essential hospital personnel will wear the appropriate personal protective equipment while in the facility.
“We believe it is necessary to restrict all non-essential traffic into the hospitals at this time,” they added. “As during the previous COVID-19 pandemic surges, accommodations will be made for special circumstances such as end-of-life situations and disabled patients.”
A number of restrictions are now in place. Effective Aug. 5:
- Patient visitation is restricted on TidalHealth Peninsula Regional’s 3 West unit and TidalHealth Nanticoke’s Medical-Surgical Unit. These units have the majority of their current COVID positive or potential positive patients.
- Emergency department visitors are limited to one support person per patient, when the patient is in a room. There is no waiting permitted in the waiting room; the visitor will be called in.
Effective Aug. 6:
- Visitation is not allowed at any TidalHealth hospitals, in all areas, for at least the next seven days and until further notice. Exceptions will include end-of-life visitation and disabled people who need a support person, as well as Labor & Delivery/Mother-Baby patients, who may have one support person with them at all times (only one designated person the whole time). A midwife or doula will be additionally permitted during labor.
- Outside vendors are not permitted inside our facilities unless required for medical care.
- For outpatient surgeries, one support person may remain with the patient only until they are taken back into surgery.
- One support person is permitted during diagnostic imaging and testing.
- Masks are required at all TidalHealth facilities. Gaiters and bandanas are not permitted.
- Loved ones are being encouraged to stay in touch with family members via phone, video chat and other electronic means. E-cards are available on the TidalHealth website at https://www.tidalhealth.org/medical-care/support-services/send-e-card.
“We encourage everyone to be vaccinated — it is the best way to prevent the spread and to reduce hospitalization,” representatives added. Appointments can be made today at https://www.tidalhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-information.
The restrictions will remain in place as long as needed to protect patients, staff and the community, they noted.