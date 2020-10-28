A staff member and a student at the Sussex County Vocational Technical School District have separately tested positive for COVID-19, the District informed the school community on Oct. 27.
“The staff member and student followed proper social distancing and mask-wearing protocols when on campus,” district officials noted. “People who were in contact with the affected staff member have been notified individually and advised on the recommended course of action.”
Sussex Tech is operating in a modified remote format, with the majority of students learning remotely. The District encouraged all families to monitor students for any symptoms of COVID-19. The District adheres to strict cleaning, social distancing, and hygiene protocols, including mandatory masking and frequent hand-washing and hand sanitizer use, they added.