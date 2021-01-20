The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) on Jan. 20 announced that Michael Harris, a 40-year-old inmate with chronic health conditions from Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI), had died on Tuesday evening, Jan. 19, at Beebe Healthcare, from complications from chronic illnesses, including asthma, diabetes, chronic pain syndrome and COVID-19.
DOC officials said Harris had received a rapid COVID-19 test at SCI on Jan. 10 and tested positive after displaying symptoms of illness. He was immediately moved to the SCI COVID-19 Treatment Center, where inmate patients receive round-the-clock monitoring and care. On Jan. 13, as his symptoms progressed, Harris was admitted to Beebe for additional treatment and monitoring, they said. On Jan. 19 Harris’s condition suddenly deteriorated, they reported, and he was place on a ventilator. Harris was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 19, officials said.
Harris’s body was released to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine the cause of his death.
Harris, from Dover, had been in and out of DOC custody for the past 23 years. Most recently, he had been in DOC custody since February 2020, and he was found guilty on Dec. 16, 2020 of Manufacturing/Delivery/Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was sentenced to one year in prison, followed by one year of Level IV DOC supervision.
According to DOC officials, over the past 11 weeks, as community spread has spiked across Delaware, the DOC has experienced elevated numbers of COVID-19 cases. Proactive screening and testing identified initial clusters of COVID-19 cases in early November among inmates at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center and Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution, followed by clusters of cases at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution and Sussex Correctional Institution later in November, and more recently a cluster of cases at Plummer Community Corrections Center.
Aggressive proactive testing, quarantine and contact tracing have continued, with 5,172 inmate COVID-19 tests administered since Nov. 1 on top of ongoing screening, quarantine, treatment, and cleaning practices.
Inmate COVID-19 case data as of Jan. 19:
• Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 10,571 inmate COVID-19 tests have been administered.
• 1,792 inmates have recovered from COVID-19 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, including 1,242 inmate recoveries since the November clusters were first identified.
• 84 inmates have active COVID-19 infection, including 21 inmates who are symptomatic, with two inmate COVID-19 patients hospitalized and no inmate patients on a ventilator.
• Over the past four months (since mid-September) more than 1,300 inmates have recovered from COVID-19, while two inmates have died from COVID-related complications.
• Since April there have been a total of 13 COVID-related inmate deaths (including Harris), including 12 from complications from serious chronic diseases and COVID-19 and one from COVID-19.
Get updated information about the DOC’s response to COVID-19 and read previous announcements of positive COVID-19 cases by visiting https://doc.delaware.gov.