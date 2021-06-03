Sussex Academy is hosting a Pfizer vaccine clinic on June 9 from noon to 8 p.m. at the high school gymnasium, located at 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown. The event is open to the public.
The Pfizer COVID vaccine is available to anyone 12 or older.
The vaccine is free. There is no charge to patients.
Walk-ins are welcome; however, appointments are preferred.
Patients younger than 18 should bring a signed consent form (available at aspirahealth.net) if not attending with a parent. Alternatively, a call for consent can be made at the time of the visit.
To schedule an appointment:
- Sign up using the online scheduler at https://aspira.as.me/schedule.php?appointmentType=22891435;
- Complete the pre-registration paperwork. It will be emailed and texted the day before a scheduled appointment.
- Arrive for the appointment with (1) driver’s license/photo identification, (2) insurance card (if applicable), and (3) the signed consent form (if younger than 18).
For additional information about the Pfizer vaccine, visit aspirahealth.net.
Sussex Academy is a tuition-free public charter school offering an accelerated academic program for the students of Delaware in kindergarten through 12th grade. Visit www.sussexacademy.org for more information.