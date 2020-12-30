As the number of cases of the coronavirus increases, Delaware Gov. John Carney and health officials are concerned about what they characterized as a “surge upon a surge.”
“We’re going to be holding our breath until we get maybe three weeks from now to see what our numbers look like. As always, it is quite predictable. You see increases in hospitalizations,” Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, said during Carney’s weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Evidence of a surge becomes noticeable five to seven days after exposure to the virus, she said. An uptick around New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day would indicate gatherings at Christmas, and then a boost in numbers a week after New Year’s would be from too much socialization and closeness on that holiday, Rattay said.
“We are incredibly concerned. We cannot afford to have a surge after Christmas, on top of the surge seen after Thanksgiving,” the governor said.
“We are already starting with a high rate of hospitalizations across our state, with 427, the highest that we have ever seen. The hospitals are managing that by reducing their census in some other areas,” Carney said.
“We’re especially concerned about New Year’s,” Rattay said.
“New Year’s Eve tends to be a time when people come together. New Year’s Day they come together and watch football. We just want to emphasize this is a terrible year to come together and do that ... house parties easily lead to super spreader events so we are strongly urging people, please don’t have those events,” she said.
Instead, she suggested ordering dinner from a restaurant and eating with immediate family at home, participating in virtual Zoom parties and guessing each other’s resolutions.
“Just remember, next year, New Year’s Eve is going to be better,” she said.
“Watch football at home by yourself and enjoy the new year. Be very careful. Let’s everybody pitch in so we can flatten that curve. Better days are ahead,” Carney said.
At mid-week, there had been 898 deaths from the virus, a trend, the governor said, “that is continuing to track in the wrong direction.” There were 427 hospitalizations, with 60 critical, and 653 new cases per day.
Asked if he had words of comfort for those who have lost loved ones, Carney’s voice took on a quiet, tender tone as he said, “Our heart just goes out to those folks as we end this terrible year.”
“I hear stories all the time of parents and grandparents dying alone. The thought of that — and I went through that with my own father years ago — my heart aches. Your heart really aches, and for us, just the extra incentive to do our part to protect those vulnerable folks who are, in many ways, living out their last days. They want to be with family and they should be with family,” he said.
This was the first year he didn’t spend Christmas Day with his 89-year-old mother, he said, adding many families observed Christmas separated from extended family and friends.
Rattay said 8,500 vaccines had been administered by Tuesday this week and that 5,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine would be given to healthcare providers including those who provide outpatient care as well as employees of the Delaware Psychiatric Center and Department of Correction.
Administration of Phase 1B vaccines should begin in the middle, or end, of January, although plans are still under way. Those who are in close contact with the public will be vaccinated in Phase 1B, including firefighters, police officers, teachers, child care providers, poultry factory workers, public transportation employees and those who work in grocery stores.
Rattay suggested employers of those in such categories begin planning for employee inoculations. Information is available at www.de.gov or by e-mailing vaccine@delaware.gov.
Rattay announced the state received a satellite laboratory, offering extra space for additional staff and to process more labs “with a safer approach.”
“It’s pretty high tech. It can hold four staff under negative pressure ventilation and enables us to do more COVID-19 testing,” she said.
Almost 1 million Delaware tests have been given for the virus, with the number at mid-week at 966,871.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, announced a new testing calendar is available at de.gov/testing and contains information about where to get tested, kinds of tests available and other helpful information.