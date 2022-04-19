Spring break for most Delaware schools was set for the week of April 18. The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Department of Education (DOE) are strongly encouraging families to test students for COVID-19 before their return to school following spring break, using either over-the-counter (OTC) test kits or visiting a testing location.
With the lifting of certain COVID-19 restrictions and mandates, many individuals are once again holding family gatherings or have scheduled travel plans this year, officials noted. Since one can never know if the people around them might be positive for COVID-19, even without showing any symptoms, the best way to know one’s status and to keep classmates and teachers safe is to test the day before returning to school, they noted, adding that that is especially true as Delaware starts to see a slight increase in COVID-19 cases.
DPH distributed approximately 190,000 OTC test kits to school districts, charter schools and private/parochial schools this month. While some schools may choose to keep them for in-school testing purposes, others may choose to distribute them to families to make it easier for students to test before their return to school after the break.
Other testing options include ordering free at-home COVID-19 test kits (four to five tests in a kit) from the federal government at covidtests.gov, purchasing them from pharmacies or finding a testing site nearby at de.gov/gettested.
“We’re pleased to partner with the Department of Education and school districts statewide to offer families peace of mind and a way for parents to know their child’s COVID-19 status before they go back to school at the end of this month,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay.
“Our educators, students and families are grateful that, after two years of intermittent remote learning and quarantines, having everyone back in our buildings full time has made this spring feel more like a ‘typical’ school year,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said. “As families and staff travel over the break, I encourage everyone to continue mitigation strategies to reduce their risk of exposure and to test themselves before they return to school. This will help us finish this school year in the face-to-face instruction we are so happy to have back.”
In addition to testing before returning to school, families are being encouraged to seek testing for their children when a student has been exposed to someone with COVID-19, has COVID-19 symptoms or wishes to know their status before spending time with a person who is vulnerable to COVID-19 (e.g., immunocompromised, elderly or unvaccinated).
Spring break also is a time to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations for those who have not yet received their first or second dose or a booster when eligible.
“Cases have slightly increased over the last week. We know COVID is not over,” said Rattay. “Right now is actually the perfect time to make sure everyone is up to date on their vaccines to protect themselves and their community.”
Officials urged people to keep four simple tips in mind as an anytime COVID prevention toolkit:
• Get vaccinated (including getting a booster) when eligible.
• Wear a mask in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. Use the CDC’s Tool for identifying COVID-19 transmission levels. Also consider wearing a mask around others if unvaccinated, immunocompromised or around people who are.
• Get tested if COVID-19 symptoms appear, if exposure to someone with COVID has occurred, or weekly for those who are not up-to-date on vaccines.
• Stay home from work or school when sick.