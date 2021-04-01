Even as he announced that restrictions will be eased on Thursday, April 1 — including allowing up to 150 people at outdoor gatherings — Gov. John Carney emphasized the importance of people continuing to wear protective face masks, cleaning surfaces and sanitizing their hands, especially after an increase in the number of coronavirus cases this week.
“We were down under 200 new cases per day. We are over 280 again, with, as of mid-week, 1,559 deaths in Delaware and 134 hospitalizations,” Carney said. Two weeks ago, there were fewer than 100 hospitalizations.
“It’s a little bit younger population. Obviously, when two-thirds of your seniors are protected, are vaccinated, we should see a smaller number; but sadly, we have had almost 1,600 deaths in our state. People are getting spring fever. There’s a lot of traffic on the roads,” he said, repeating the necessity of wearing face masks and avoiding large gatherings, despite warm weather.
Carney also announced that, as of Tuesday, April 6, at 10 a.m., registration for COVID-19 vaccinations on the state appointment waiting list will open to all Delaware residents 16 or older. That includes all Delaware residents who are approved to receive any of the three U.S.-approved vaccines, none of which are yet approved for those younger than 16.
“This opening up of our registration list doesn’t mean you’ll have an appointment ready the next day, but you’ll be on the list. This is in advance of President Biden’s directive that all states will open eligibility to every citizen by May 1. We are moving that up to April 8,” said Carney, who received his first dose of the two-dose Moderna vaccine on Sunday, March 28.
His wife, First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney, received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine the day before.
Carney said 449,293 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Delaware as of early this week, with 446,750 total delivered to the state and 104,795 delivered by the federal pharmacy program. There were 102,252 doses remaining.
More than 30 percent of Delaware residents have received at least one shot. The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be arriving in Delaware this week, Carney said.
The governor said 28,000 essential workers had been vaccinated within the prior week and that the state has been focusing on vaccinating those 50 or older.
“We sent out 10,000 invitations to our clinic in Dover. ... I was one of them. My wife, Tracey, and I got vaccinated over the weekend. It was smooth as ice, very well done,” he said.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Department of Public Health, said there were nine geographic areas of concern for COVID-19 cases in the state this week, including Millville, Delaware City, New Castle, Wilmington, Townsend, Middletown and Newark.
“It really is important we don’t let our guard down as we see some slight increases,” Rattay said, adding that variants of the virus could be driving some of the increase.
Her department has tested samples to determine the presence of variants and found 17 cases of the U.K. variant, one of the South African, several of the Californian variant and a number of New York variant cases.
“These variants are increasing significantly in the New York-New Jersey-Connecticut-Rhode Island-Massachusetts area,” she said, adding that she expects the number to increase.
Rattay, too, emphasized the importance of wearing protective face masks and for people to be certain their masks fit snugly around their mouth and nose. Outdoor gatherings are safer than being indoors, she reiterated.
She said there will be a special focus on vaccinating people of color who are not able to access, or aren’t accessing, the state’s large vaccination events.
“It’s very important we continue these very strategic and targeted events,” she said.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said there has been a small decline in testing in Delaware and nationwide. Despite vaccinations, testing remains important to control the spread of the virus, he said.
“A year ago, we weren’t doing 5,000 tests in a week, but now we can do 5,000 tests a day, so the capacity is out there. We have ample opportunities. … Please get tested. We are not pulling it back, by any means,” he said.
Asked whether the State is prepared for the surge once more people can sign up for the waiting list to be vaccinated, Carney said that demand won’t be met immediately, which is why registration is so important.
A reporter — after telling Carney that, next week in Pennsylvania, indoor dining capacity will increase to 75 percent, and that there are no restrictions at present in Maryland — asked Carney what he needed to see to allow 60 percent capacity, versus the 50 percent that has been in place for some time now.
Carney replied that that wasn’t true, that there are restrictions in Maryland.
“Restaurants with those limitations — keeping tables separate, limiting people who are at tables — that limits capacity on its own. Spacing within an establishment effectively limits the capacity to around 50 percent anyway. It is a question of the attitude. Are you more cautious or less? And right now, we need to be a little bit more cautious,” he said.
Asked whether vaccinations will be offered at other large venues once Dover International Speedway opens for the season and is no longer available for State use, Schall said the State will offer more drive-through and mobile events.
Asked about those who have been vaccinated letting down their guard too soon, and whether there is a way to track them, Carney said there is a sense of relief once one receives the first vaccination, and that could cause complacency.
“We have to guide the public about what is safe to do and what is not safe to do. You have to be realistic, because people aren’t going to do what they don’t think makes sense. That’s where it’s hard to strike the balance. Hang in there,” he urged the public. “Think about your neighbor. Think about your favorite restaurant. Think about your grandmother or parents.”
Rattay said those who are reached through contact tracing with possible COVID-19 cases are asked if they have been vaccinated.
She said that, while the vaccines are “really great … it’s not a for-sure thing you aren’t going to get infected and you aren’t going to spread the virus.”
“Take the opportunity and the time to sign up on the state registration list,” Carney urged.
“When you get that e-mail inviting you to a clinic, take that first vaccine that is available to you. We are going to get to the end. The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter.”