The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday, July 7, reported two additional fatalities related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and 121 additional positive cases, as of 6 p.m. on Monday, July 6. They reported that 56 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, 15 of whom were critically ill.
While the total cumulative number of positive cases has increased by 121 between yesterday and today, DPH officials noted that not all of those cases represent new infections reported yesterday. According to data entered as of Monday evening, 79 new positive cases were reported to DPH on July 6, and the remaining 42 positive cases are from test results reported on prior days, but processed by DPH on July 6.
As a reminder, they said, the general public is being highly encouraged to use the data on the "My Healthy Community" online dashboard (de.gov/coronavirus) for the most accurate data trends based on the date cases are reported to DPH.
As of 6 p.m. on Monday, July 6, a total of 514 Delawareans had passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 272 were females and 242 were males. A total of 247 individuals were from New Castle County, 92 were from Kent County, and 175 were from Sussex County.
The two most recent deaths involved individuals in their 80s, officials reported.. One was male, one was female, and both were residents of New Castle County who had underlying health conditions.
The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics cumulatively since March 11, as of 6 p.m., Monday, July 6, include:
- 12,414 total positive cases
- New Castle County cases: 5,555
- Kent County cases: 1,784
- Sussex County cases: 4,977
- Unknown County: 98
- Females: 6,843; Males: 5,561; Unknown: 19
- Age range: 0 to 104
- Currently hospitalized: 56, including 15 critically ill (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)
- Delawareans recovered: 6,815
- 116,271 negative cases (preliminary data, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis).
Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.
Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal (https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/locations/state).
Quarantine, recovery, testing
Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the healthcare systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at: https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/. Note that, for saliva-based testing events, while long-term care facilities are listed on the Curative registration site, they are not community-based testing sites. The long-term care facility registrations are not open to the public nor to family members of long-term care residents.
People should stay home if they are sick with any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste. Other symptoms, such as headache or digestive symptoms (vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite) have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation. Anyone who is sick and needs essential supplies should ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what they need.
Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, is being advised to make sure to distance themself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions — including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment — might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Individuals who have complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: HSPContact@delaware.gov.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211, or email info@delaware211.org. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can call 711 or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.
Any Delaware healthcare, long-term care, residential or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns can email DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 (ext. 2).
For all information on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.