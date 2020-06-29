The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Monday, June 29, reported no additional fatalities related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), but continuing the surge in new cases that began June 24, reported 150 additional positive cases. All data reported through the daily updates are based on data received as of 6 p.m. the previous day.
As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, a total of 507 Delawareans had passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 have ranged in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 268 were females and 239 were males. A total of 242 individuals were from New Castle County, 89 were from Kent County, and 176 were from Sussex County.
The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics cumulatively since March 11, as of 6 p.m., Sunday, June 29, include:
- 11,376 total positive cases
- New Castle County cases: 5,031
- Kent County cases: 1,672
- Sussex County cases: 4,637
- Unknown County: 36
- Females: 6,291; Males: 5,066; Unknown: 19
- Age range: 0 to 104
- Currently hospitalized: 72, including 15 critically ill (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)
- Delawareans recovered: 6,665
- 98,555 negative cases (preliminary data, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis).
Note: As the Division of Public Health works to stand up Delaware’s new contact tracing program, DPH will transition to a different data surveillance system. During this transition, DPH may not be able to provide updated data on the total number of recovered individuals. This information will be updated for reporting purposes as soon as possible, officials said.
Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.
Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal (https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/locations/state).
Quarantine, recovery, testing
Significant statewide expansion of the state’s COVID-19 testing program, in partnership with Delaware’s hospital systems, community health care centers, primary care providers, and long-term care facilities will allow the State of Delaware to conduct 80,000 tests monthly.
People should stay home if they are sick with fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue, or digestive symptoms, such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite. Anyone who is sick and needs essential supplies should ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what they need.
Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, is being advised to make sure to distance themself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions — including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment — might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
DPH Community Health employees recently began conducting contact tracing and case investigations in the community. DPH field teams of two will personally visit individuals for whom DPH has no phone number to advise them they have a positive test result for COVID-19, or have been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The DPH employees will have state employee identification and most likely will be wearing a shirt that identifies them as a DPH employee. They will also be wearing a mask, gloves and may even be wearing a face shield.
They will request permission to ask the person a series of questions, but will not request to enter the home unless they are unable to maintain the individual's privacy outside the home. Contact tracers do not ask for bank account or Social Security information.
An individual's information will not be shared with any person or organization, and will only be used to help DPH monitor a person's health status through additional phone calls to that person to help stop the spread of the disease. DPH does not release any personal information to the public. For additional information about contact tracing, visit https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/contact-tracing/.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211; or 711 for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.
Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.
Individuals who have complaints about individuals violating the Governor’s State of Emergency Order, or violating the public gathering restrictions, should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a businesses may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: COVID.DOJ@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.
Individuals with questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 211, or email info@delaware211.org. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.
For all information on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.