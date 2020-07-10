The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Friday, July 10, reported no additional fatalities related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and 121 additional positive cases, as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 9. They reported that 58 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, 11 of whom were critically ill.
DPH officials noted that 110 of the 121 new positive cases were new results from July 9, with the other 11 cases being tests from prior days that were entered into the DPH system on July 9.
As a reminder, they said, the general public is being highly encouraged to use the data on the "My Healthy Community" online dashboard (de.gov/coronavirus) for the most accurate data trends based on the date cases are reported to DPH.
As of 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, a total of 517 Delawareans had passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 273 were females and 244 were males. A total of 249 individuals were from New Castle County, 92 were from Kent County, and 176 were from Sussex County.
The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics cumulatively since March 11, as of 6 p.m., Thursday, July 9, include:
- 12,652 total positive cases
- New Castle County cases: 5,688
- Kent County cases: 1,815
- Sussex County cases: 5,045
- Unknown County: 104
- Females: 6,956; Males: 5,678; Unknown: 18
- Age range: 0 to 104
- Currently hospitalized: 58, including 11 critically ill (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)
- Delawareans recovered: 6,949
- 120,056 negative cases (preliminary data, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis).
Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.
Long-term Care Statistics
Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents at long-term care facilities is being updated weekly each Friday, using information reported as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
There have been a total of 1,155 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, and 333 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19. The total number of deaths among long-term care residents has decreased by one since last week as a result of excluding an individual who was determined to be a resident of an independent-living facility, therefore, the individual would not be considered a long-term care resident, DPH said.
Due to the transition to a new data system, DPH said they were not able to provide an update on the total number of positive cases and deaths among staff members of Delaware long-term care facilities at this time. DPH will provide an update on this information as soon as possible, they noted.
The locations and number of deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities are:
- Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation & Health Center, Millsboro (17)
- Brackenville Center, Genesis Healthcare, Hockessin (17)
- Brandywine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington (31)
- Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe, Rehoboth Beach (2)
- Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow, Middletown (10)
- Cadia Healthcare Capitol, Dover (6)
- Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (4)
- Cadia Healthcare North Wilmington/Silverside, Wilmington (3)
- Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna (9)
- Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City (1)
- HarborChase of Wilmington, Wilmington (4)
- Harbor Healthcare & Rehabilitation, Lewes (19)
- Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (39)
- Hillside Center, Wilmington (3)
- Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11)
- ManorCare Health Services, Wilmington (13)
- ManorCare Health Services, Pike Creek (16)
- Methodist Country House, Wilmington (3)
- Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (34)
- New Castle Health & Rehabilitation Center, New Castle (9)
- Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark (11)
- Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation, Wilmington (24)
- Pinnacle Rehabilitation & Health Center, Smyrna (24)
- Regal Heights Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Hockessin (4)
- Summit Assisted Living, Hockessin (3)
- Sunrise Assisted Living, Wilmington (2)
- Westminster Village, Dover (7)
- Seven other New Castle County long-term care facilities (1 death at each facility)
Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal (https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/locations/state).
Quarantine, recovery, testing
Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the healthcare systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at: https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/. Note that, for saliva-based testing events, while long-term care facilities are listed on the Curative registration site, they are not community-based testing sites. The long-term care facility registrations are not open to the public nor to family members of long-term care residents.
People should stay home if they are sick with any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste. Other symptoms, such as headache or digestive symptoms (vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite) have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation. Anyone who is sick and needs essential supplies should ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what they need.
Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, is being advised to make sure to distance themself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions — including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment — might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Individuals who have complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: HSPContact@delaware.gov.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211, or email info@delaware211.org. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can call 711 or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.
Any Delaware healthcare, long-term care, residential or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns can email DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 (ext. 2).
For all information on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.