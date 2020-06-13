The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Saturday, June 13, reported five additional fatalities related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and 56 additional positive cases, along with 54 additional patients having been deemed recovered.
In addition, DPH is reporting 93 total current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Delaware, which is the first time since April 4 in which the total current hospitalizations has been below 100 statewide.
All data reported through the daily updates are based on data received as of 6 p.m. the previous day.
In total, as of 6 p.m. on Friday, June 12, a total of 419 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 103 years old. Of those who have died, 223 were females and 196 were males. A total of 187 individuals were from New Castle County, 82 were from Kent County, and 150 were from Sussex County.
The most recent deaths announced Saturday ranged in age from 72 to 89 years. Three individuals were female and two were male. One was a New Castle County resident, three were Kent County residents, and one was a Sussex County resident. All five individuals had underlying health conditions and were residents of long-term care facilities.
The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics cumulatively since March 11, as of 6 p.m., Friday, June 12, include:
- 10,229 total positive cases
- New Castle County cases: 4,259
- Kent County cases: 1,554
- Sussex County cases: 4,401
- Unknown County: 15
- Females: 5,644; Males: 4,568; Unknown: 17
- Age range: 0 to 104
- Currently hospitalized: 93, including 14 critically ill (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative
- Delawareans recovered: 6,116
- 69,870 negative cases (preliminary data, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis)
Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.
Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal (https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/locations/state).
Quarantine, recovery, testing
Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing. Please note for saliva-based testing events that while long-term care facilities are listed on the Curative registration site, they are not community-based testing sites. The long-term care facility registrations are not open to the public nor to family members of long-term care residents.
People should stay home if they are sick with fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue, or digestive symptoms, such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite. Anyone who is sick and needs essential supplies should ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what they need.
Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, is being advised to make sure to distance themself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions — including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment — might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Individuals who have complaints about out-of-state individuals violating the Governor’s State of Emergency Order, or violating the public gathering restrictions, should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a businesses may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: COVID.DOJ@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can use 7-1-1 or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.
In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.
For all information on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.