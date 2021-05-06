As he began his weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. John Carney said he was pleased to have good news.
Effective on Wednesday, May 21, indoor capacity restrictions will be lifted, although masks will still be required indoors. Social distancing will be shortened from 6 feet to 3 feet, and requirements for wearing masks outdoors will follow CDC guidelines, generally required outdoors only at crowded events.
“You need to have your mask in your pocket, because you’re going to be going indoors from time to time. You might want to pop into Wawa, go into the grocery store — so keep your mask nearby,” Carney said at the Tuesday, May 4, press briefing.
“It really is an exciting day for us,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, echoing the governor’s sentiments.
“We really are excited about the new announcement today, lifting some restrictions. But with less restrictions, that does mean there is more personal responsibility on each one of us to help keep ourselves and our friends and families safe,” she said.
Masks will still be required indoors, and outdoors when in crowds and at heavily populated events.
“Social distancing does matter. Especially if you are not vaccinated, being more than 6 feet apart does make a difference. … In bars and restaurants when people are standing or dancing, it is much more difficult to keep that 3 feet away, so for right now, wearing a mask is still required,” she said.
Rattay urged events be moved outdoors, where it is safer than being indoors.
“The most important thing you can do is to get vaccinated, get fully vaccinated,” she said.
At mid-week, there were fewer towns of concern in Delaware than there had been, with only six identified, including Smyrna and points north.
The United Kingdom variant of the coronavirus is prevalent among specimens, with 300 of them found in Delaware.
“Also, there is a New York variant that continues to dominate,” Rattay said.
But it’s easier than ever to get vaccinated, and the days of having difficulty getting an appointment “really should be over,” Rattay said.
See de.gov/getmyvaccine for details about vaccine access, or visit vaccines.gov or call 1-833-643-1715.
Thousands of vaccinations have been given each weekend for the past several weekends at state vaccination events at Dover International Speedway, “which enables us able to make the news today in terms of loosening restrictions here in the first state,” Carney emphasized.
As of Tuesday’s report, there were 227 new cases of the coronavirus on a seven-day average, with 4.5 percent of tests being positive, 128 current hospitalizations and 1,626 total deaths. Thus far, 769,026 doses of vaccines had been given in Delaware, with 308,674 residents fully inoculated, 53.4 percent of people 16 or older vaccinated, and 87.4 percent of those 65 or older having received at least one shot. Almost 40 percent of Delaware residents were fully vaccinated as of early this week.
In Sussex County, 58.7 percent of people 16 or older have been vaccinated, compared to 46.3 percent in Kent County and 53.2 percent in New Castle County.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said 32,495 tests for the virus were completed from April 24 to April 30. He thanked the Speedway for allowing the facility to be used to give vaccinations and for the many partners who collaborated to see that 77,000 vaccinations were administered.
Walk-in appointments for vaccines are now available at public health clinics, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and hospitals, Schall said.
Carney said that when he received his second dose at Dover Downs Speedway a couple weeks ago, it only took half an hour to get through the line, then a wait of 15 minutes to be sure there were no side effects.
“It’s really one of those situations where we’re all in this together, and getting vaccinated protects each other,” the governor said.
Asked by a reporter if he is concerned about vaccine waste for doses that are thawed and not used, Carney said he is, and that the topic was discussed by governors and White House officials during a recent joint call. Demand is declining, so requests for doses are made on a week-to-week basis.
The new strategy, Rattay said, is to “make it super-easy, like at walk-in clinics, and looking at events to simply make it easier for people to get vaccinated. We did everything we could. We treated this vaccine like gold. We didn’t want to waste one dose. … Now we are pivoting to a different place, where we want to make it easy and accessible for people in walk-in clinics. You don’t know how many people are going to show up on a given day. Get that vaccine into people when you have that opportunity.”
Asked if the mask mandate could be lifted once 70 percent of the population is vaccinated — a figure often mentioned as a possible target for “herd immunity,” Carney said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, advised that scientists have not determined what percentage constitutes herd immunity for COVID-19, because it isn’t yet certain how long the vaccine remains effective or whether those who have been infected with the virus developed immunity, so the focus should be on getting as many people as possible vaccinated.
Asked whether Delaware will reinstitute restrictions during the winter if the coronavirus persists, Carney said that, if the vaccination rate reaches 70 percent, “We will feel much more comfortable to be able to continue.”
“Last winter, we had a non-eventful flu season. In fact, our children’s hospital had hardly any cases. … That’s a tremendous benefit of mandatory mask-wearing. I expect our vaccination rates will continue to increase. We are really going to lean into it so we can be more open and free,” Carney said.
Asked about vaccines for children younger than 16, Rattay said that once the vaccine is approved for younger age groups, public health clinics will be able to administer it. Under current approvals, anyone 18 or younger — currently limited to those who are at least 16 — must get the Pfizer vaccine, she said. Approval of the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12 to 15 is being anticipated to happen as early as next week.
Rattay said public health clinics, Curative clinics and a number of other partners with the State will be “ready to expand vaccinations among children” when those younger age groups are approved for vaccination.