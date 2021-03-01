Bayhealth Pharmacist Kidane Geda stores the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in an ultra-cold storage unit set to -70 degrees Celsius after Bayhealth received Delaware’s first shipment of the vaccine on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Shipments of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, approved on Feb. 28, are expected in Delaware the week of March 1, and do not require the same kind of ultra-cold storage.