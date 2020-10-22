Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, announced this week that state officials are working with task forces and an ethics committee regarding an upcoming vaccine against the coronavirus.
The state, she said during Gov. John Carney’s weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Oct. 20, will receive small amounts of the vaccine at first, and it will be given to those in the critical, or most vulnerable, populations.
Members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet at the end of the month to “come up more final recommendations for prioritizing the vaccine and looking at the science of the vaccine that is in their clinical trials,” Rattay said.
It will be important for Delaware officials to accurately record information about which vaccines are received, where they are received and if there are side effects, she said.
“We will continue to keep a very close eye on all of the studies and clinical trials,” she said, assuring state residents that the vaccine will be safe to receive.
Before the vaccine becomes available, it’s important to continue to wear face masks, wash hands, keep safe distances from others and take every precaution, Carney said, encouraging repeat testing.
Agreeing, Rattay said, “The more testing we can do, the more cases we can identify and isolate.”
Recent outbreaks have been tied to religious services and weddings, as well as indoor events, such as house parties.
“I can’t emphasize enough how incredibly important it is to be cautious and take precautions — especially when indoors. Any indoor activity with people who are not your household contacts, wear face coverings. We are seeing story after story, case after case, cluster after cluster of the virus spreading,” she said.
Asked whether voters who go to the polls on Nov. 3 should wear masks, even though some poll workers are saying masks are not mandatory, Carney said that because he is on the ballot this year, he tries not to get too involved in the inner workings of the polls, but that state officials are recommending masks overall.
“The virus doesn’t care if it’s a wedding or anything else. We might be tired of COVID, but COVID isn’t tired of us. It’s out there. It’s in the public,” Carney warned.
“Where do we go from here? We want to have fewer cases on a day-to-day basis. We want to have fewer people testing positive, of the people who get tested, and we want to make sure the people of the counties where we see a little surge, keep socially distant,” he said.
By early this week, there had been 12,227 cases of the coronavirus in Delaware, including 7,593 in Sussex County, and 668 deaths. There were 22 new hospitalizations.
Teachers and school staffs are being tested, the governor said, adding that hybrid schooling can be difficult and thanking educators “for making it work for the children.”
“We need to be a big team as we gradually reopen,” he said.
Also during the press briefing, Molly Magarik, secretary of the Department of Health & Social Services, announced a $100 million Health Care Relief Fund. The money was set aside from CARES Act funding to help those with intellectual or development disabilities, those who have home health care or nursing home care, those who are behavioral health and medical providers, hospital systems and community resiliency efforts.