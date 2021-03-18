The state is moving away from phases of criteria as a way to determine who is eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus first, and is instead focusing on a simpler, age-based system that was set to allow Delawareans 50 or older to begin receiving vaccinations this week.
Gov. John Carney, at his press briefing on Tuesday, March 16, announced that, on Wednesday, March 17, pharmacies would begin vaccinating those 50 and older. On the same day, he said, healthcare providers, including hospitals, could begin vaccinating those 16 or older who have high- or moderate-risk conditions.
Carney said Walgreens pharmacies have been given allocations of the vaccine based on their locations.
“They have told us the best way for them is to just have an age cut-off. We think they can be a better part of our foundation with a limitation they can easily verify, with a driver’s license or something to verify someone’s age,” the governor said.
On Tuesday, March 23, the state will open a COVID-19 vaccination waiting list at www.vaccinerequest.delaware.gov, for anyone 50 or older.
Carney said that, as of Monday, March 15, 319,587 doses of the vaccine had been administered and that 20 percent of the state’s population has now received at least one dose.
During the next several weeks, the State will focus on vaccinating the rest of those 65 and older who are on the waiting list. Anyone not signed up can register at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov.
“We really are very excited to accelerate our efforts,” Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Department of Public Health, said during the press briefing.
“Given increased demand among seniors, increased supply and increased capacity among our vaccinating providers, it is time for us to move to our next steps for vaccinations,” she said. “While we are moving away from phases at this point, it is important we prioritize those who are at the highest risk.
“We’re really excited to see progress being made in our states. We have been working since Jan. 20 on getting people on our wait list vaccinated. One thing we are certainly seeing is a lot less individuals from the wait list are signing up. That’s a really important sign to us that they have been vaccinated and now we can start moving forward,” Rattay said.
Rattay said medical providers will be contacting patients to let them know the vaccination is possible.
“My guess is many of them are going to be quite overwhelmed, so we are asking people to be patient. Demand is going to be high,” she said.
She said the White House had announced that last weekend was the busiest weekend for travel in more than a year. She reminded travelers that they remain at risk and advised them to get vaccinated before leaving.
“We strongly advise you to get tested one to three days before you travel, then get tested three to five days after your trip. When you come back after your trip, make sure you are being very careful while you are waiting for your test results. That means wearing a mask, staying a safe distance away from others, washing your hands, etc.,” she said.
Masks must continue to be worn and should be doubled while on public transportation or in large groups, she said.
Carney said he and state officials will begin easing state-mandated restrictions for Delaware.
“We have regular phone conversations, phone calls, with business groups, with the hospitals, with the mayors. We’ve had a call with the restaurant association and its members, keeping in mind what is happening in states around us,” Carney said.
Asked about visitation in long-term care facilities, Rattay said the federal agency that oversees Medicare and Medicaid has released new guidance in an effort to safely increase visitation.
Asked how essential workers who were in the former 1C phase will be contacted about getting vaccinated, Carney said some employers will arrange shots for employees.
Carney said there were 106 people hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early this week. Conditions improved during the summer; then cases of the virus increased during the holidays and after the new year. The state peaked at 474 hospitalizations in January.
So far, 331,734 doses of the vaccination have been administered. Carney said 338,290 doses were delivered to the State, with 71,605 sent to pharmacies.
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to arrive in the state by mid-April.
“We need to be prepared to move those vaccines into people’s arms. We have made tremendous progress getting vaccines out,” the governor said, adding that President Joe Biden wants all Americans to have access to a vaccination appointment by May 1.
“We are moving in that direction anyway, because of the increased supply and our focus on being fast and fair,” he said.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said COVID-19 testing leveled off last week, finishing at around 36,000 for the week ending Friday, March 12.
“There is ample opportunity to get tested. The risk is still out there. Please take advantage of these testing sites. We are not slowing this down at all,” he said, recommending people go online to de.gov/gettested to obtain information.
“When it comes to getting vaccinated, there is a lot of emotion and everybody wants to get vaccinated yesterday, but we’re still going to follow the direction of Dr. Rattay and her team,” Schall said.