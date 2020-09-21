Gov. John Carney at his weekly Tuesday press conference on Sept. 15 was asked about whether or not Halloween events will be canceled this year, Carney smiled and said, “I am the Irish governor who canceled St. Patrick’s Day. God forbid if I cancel Halloween.”
Department of Health & Social Services (DHSS) Secretary Molly Magarik said the State doesn’t want to cancel Halloween, but that the way it’s observed will likely be different. State officials are working on events and ways to celebrate safely, including trick-or-treating. Magarik said state leaders look forward to helping residents enjoy fall and Halloween
Carney said maybe Halloween can be used to encourage more mask-wearing.
“You can always protect yourselves and others by wearing a mask, and that is what Halloween is all about,” he said.
Secretary of Labor Cerron Cade, who was also with Carney at the press briefing, said the Rapid Workforce Training & Redeployment Initiative application deadline is Sept. 25. Training should be completed by March 2021. Details are at de.gov/relief.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said there would be testing on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Sussex County, at Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown. He said community testing will continue. There are now 19 permanent testing locations in Delaware, with some being in Walgreens pharmacies and public health clinics. See de.gov/coronavirus for more information.
Reviewing current statistics, Carney said that, as of Tuesday, Sept. 15, there were 19,1378 cases of the virus statewide and 618 deaths. Hospitalizations increased to 17 new and 61 current, with 20 critical. The state is at 7.1 percent positive, with 103.7 new cases per day.
Carney said meetings were planned that week, including with the University of Delaware leaders, about how to keep college students safe and be sure they are wearing face masks.
“It seems to be a combination of complacency and ignoring public health restrictions and guidelines. Enforcement is increasingly going to be a part of stopping the spread of the virus,” he said.
“We are on and off quarantine lists in our neighboring states of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut,” he said, adding that Delaware was back on the list at mid-week.
“We have a lot of work to do, and we will lean into that work this week as we meet with administrators and law enforcement agencies in Dover and Newark,” he said.