Gov. John Carney said he was pleased to have good news at his weekly press briefing on Tuesday — the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention released a statement saying those who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks may visit with others who are fully vaccinated without wearing a mask or keeping a 6-foot distance between them.
They may also socialize with those from single households who are low risk without a mask or distancing, and not worry about quarantining or testing after being exposed to someone who is infected.
Even so, everyone must continue wearing face masks in public, wearing masks and keeping safe distances from those at high risk, wearing masks and distancing from those in multiple households, avoiding large gatherings and following travel and employer guidelines.
“We’re super-excited about this,” said a beaming Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, as an upbeat Carney noted that his mother, who is almost 90, has had to eat dinner by herself many times after one of her children took her a meal in the last year, but now that she’s fully vaccinated, he can join her.
“It just makes a huge difference,” the governor said.
“It’s really great news, but we still have to have caution, because you can still carry or spread this virus,” Rattay said.
“You need to wear a mask and social-distance in public, and you need to avoid gatherings where there are 25 or more people in one setting. Also, if you are traveling, you have to be sure you continue to mask,” Rattay advised.
Asked about officials in other states who have lifted their mask mandates, Carney said it makes no sense, calling it “ill-advised.”
Rattay said about 10 percent of the population has been vaccinated so far, but 90 percent has not, so it’s important to continue to take precautions.
Asked about President Biden’s statement that everyone in the country should be vaccinated by the end of May, and if that promise is feasible for Delaware, Carney said it’s an admirable goal.
“We have seen supply of the vaccine coming in, increasing. It has doubled or more since President Biden took office. It might be a little bit of a stretch, but we are going to do everything we can,” the governor said.
Carney said he’s concerned about those who are hesitant to get vaccinated due to fear about side effects that they worry could make them sick or cause them to miss work.
“The best thing you can do is talk to your friends, family members who have been vaccinated. Then think about the difference it can make in your life. … That indicates the kinds of things you can do with your family members and loved ones, safely,” he said, adding that the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available in April.
“When it’s your turn, please get vaccinated with whatever vaccine is available, regardless of the type,” Carney again said.
Rattay said the Phase 1B vaccine group — the one that includes anyone 65 or older — is large and that it’s important the oldest Delaware residents have the opportunity to get vaccinated before the State moves to the next group.
“We believe we can keep up. We continue to get more and more vaccine, more and more Johnson & Johnson, and that one-dose vaccine certainly makes the logistics easier,” she said.
Asked what will have to happen to further open businesses, Carney said state officials “continue to wrestle with that, because we are trying to incorporate new information.”
“The new CDC guidance has changed pretty dramatically from the early days, when they weren’t even recommending that you wear a mask, to now, when we know that’s the most important step for protection that you can take. We’ll think about all those things,” Carney said, adding that many restaurants have increased patronage by using outdoor spaces.
Carney and Rattay agreed that 15 to 20 percent of Delaware residents will likely refuse to get a vaccination.
Replying to a question from the Coastal Point, Rattay said the vaccination is different from antibiotics, which can sometimes make pathogens stronger.
“More spread is what helps this virus mutate, so we want to help this virus stop spreading. ‘Herd immunity’ is more and more people who get vaccinated — they protect everyone else. If you can’t get vaccinated, but everyone around you is vaccinated, you are protected by those who surround you, not at greater risk. Those who are vaccinated are carrying the protection for others,” Rattay said.
She said 106,000 senior citizens, and 63,000 Delaware residents who are not senior citizens, had received at leave one dose of the vaccine, as of Tuesday’s figures.
To those still waiting, she said, “We know that you’re there and we know you are getting tired of waiting on the wait list. … We are going to really push hard for that over the next couple weeks,” she said.
More firefighters, correctional officers, teachers, school staff and childcare providers will be vaccinated soon, as well as those employed by grocery stores, public transit drivers, postal workers and those who work in higher education.
“President Biden, our own former United States senator, has challenged all the states to finish vaccinating our educators, school personnel, so we are really going to lean into that effort,” Carney said.
About a third of educators have been vaccinated so far, and he said he hopes all will have received vaccines by the end of the month.
As of Tuesday, 1,482 Delawareans had died from the coronavirus. There were 99 current hospitalizations and a total of 1.4 million tests administered to 634,977 people, indicating that many have been tested more than once. As of Tuesday, 280,043 vaccinations had been given. There were 304,660 doses delivered to Delaware, with 61,025 of them going directly to pharmacies and 85,642 doses remaining.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, asked that those who are seeking vaccinations honor instructions and not go to vaccination events not intended for them.
Gen. Michael Berry, adjutant general of the Delaware National Guard, said five vaccination teams had traveled to under-served communities and administered vaccines. More than 20,600 case files were created and updated, and more than 51,000 calls were received at the call center.
He said the National Guard had started testing early and administered tests in more than 60 locations, which “helps to take some of the onus off the labs.”
“We’ve been able to mobilize our team and do stuff that they are experienced in,” he said.
Medical teams worked psychiatric hospitals and at Beebe Medical Center.
They also partnered with food banks and assisted, to be sure citizens were receiving proper nutrition. There was also door-to-door delivery for senior citizens and students unable to receive their usual meals in school.
“It’s certainly been a busy year for us. Our soldiers and airmen are really appreciative to be called on by the governor and to help our state,” Berry said.