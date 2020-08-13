While everyone is being advised to wear face masks in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the type selected makes a difference — with the three-layer option preferred and Spandex neckwear, known as a gator, to be avoided — the director of the Delaware Division of Public Health warned this week.
“Masks that have multiple layers of fabric are almost as effective as N95s worn by healthcare providers,” Dr. Karyl Rattay said during Gov. John Carney’s Tuesday, Aug. 11, press briefing. Gators, though, according to a newly released study, could cause an increased spread of droplets that contain the virus.
“It’s very important that the mask covers your nose and your mouth, and it fits well around your nose and your mouth,” she said, recommending also avoiding masks with valves because droplets can get inside. Face shields, too, are inadequate alone because they don’t seal around the nose and mouth, Rattay said.
Carney said the importance of wearing masks is strongly emphasized during weekly calls with White House staff and other governors.
“They are the main tools that we have — mask wearing and social distancing. Each of us can employ those tools,” he said.
“The virus is out there. It’s still out there,” Rattay said.
“It’s really important we do everything we can to prevent spread between individuals and outbreaks, like super-spreader events. These super-spreader events almost always involve lack of face coverings,” she said.
Asked by a reporter if Phase 3 in the State’s reopening process is imminent, Carney said not much would change if the state moved into the next phase, but there is danger of “sending a signal to folks that is not the right signal to send now, that we can go back to normal,” he said.
“Right now, the objective is to get as many children back to school as possible. Many schools, because of concerns about safety and operational restrictions, have chosen to go with fully remote learning. Others, like Cape Henlopen, will have a mix,” he said, adding that he wants to see eventual movement from fully remote to fully in-person instruction.
“The overall objective — we have two things, very tangible — and that is to get more children back to school for in-person instruction and to get more businesses reopened and doing business,” he said.
Asked if school officials are asking for help and guidance for the fall, Carney said they are, and that public health professionals were assigned to work with educational leaders as plans were developed.
Concerning school sports activities, Carney said the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association — the board that regulates high school sports in Delaware — determined there will be no sports through the first semester of the 2020-2021 academic year, due to concerns about the coronavirus. High school sports could resume in December, but the season is likely to be shorter, the governor said.
As a former athlete who played multiple sports, he said he understands the importance of athletics to communities, but he called DIAA’s decision a wise one.
“I know how important it is to motivate young people to do well in school, to go to school, to go in the first place and have a fulfilling life. We need to look at youth sports. We’re not fully comfortable with the way sports are being managed from the perspective of public health guidance. That is something we will be looking at,” he said.
Carney said he’s interested in getting young athletes back on the fields and knows the DIAA was faced with a difficult decision.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said testing is continuing in Delaware, with 10 sites available in New Castle County alone this week. Testing times and locations statewide can be found at www.de.gov/gettested.
“We are going to greatly increase community testing. There will be several days of testing, depending on the size of the school district,” Schall said.
“As we get those confirmed through the Department of Education in the districts, we’ll be rolling out the schedule. If you are in one school district, but you happen to be anywhere else that day, we don’t care where you get tested,” he said.
Carney recalled telling Schall a few weeks ago that he wanted to see every teacher tested, “and you’ve got a really good plan to do exactly that.”
Agreeing, Schall said testing will be highly encouraged for all teachers but cannot be forced because school districts “are the ones that employ the teachers.”
Asked if he has been tested, Carney said he was when his son, who was staying with him and his wife, was working from home and not feeling well. They both were tested, and the results were negative. Carney said he also self-quarantined after a staff member tested positive. He said no other staff members have tested positive that he knows of.
Carney also said the State of Delaware has established a fund, using CARES Act money, to help residents pay rent and mortgages, especially since expanded unemployment benefits ended last month. Eligible renters can apply for emergency assistance online at destatehousing.com/covid19.
“This is for families having problems because they can’t go to work and they are unable to pay their rent. This will help them for a short period of time until we get businesses up and running again,” the governor said.