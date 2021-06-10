About 20,000 more Delaware residents will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the coming weeks to reach President Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of Americans inoculated by July 4, Gov. John Carney said as he began his weekly press briefing on Tuesday, June 8.
“Demand is softening, but we have our incentive program,” he said, referring to DE Wins! Prizes are being given to those who get vaccinated, and there will be a grand-prize drawing for $302,000 and two low-number state license plates.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Department of Public Health, said colleges and universities that have all staff, instructors and students vaccinated will be able to return to full learning without distancing or masks required. Many institutions of higher learning are requiring everyone get vaccinated, preferably by mid-August.
But if college populations are not vaccinated, there will be mitigation strategies, including making vaccines available, being sure contact-tracing is in place, providing ventilation, thoroughly cleaning, and requiring proper distancing and masks.
Carney said he and fellow governors nationwide want to see public-school students back in class in the fall, and are waiting for guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).
“We need that guidance sooner, rather than later. There is lot of discussion going on about how we are going to accomplish this,” the governor said.
Rattay called the matter “complex” because not everyone has been vaccinated and some people cannot receive vaccines due to health concerns.
“We are eager to see the CDC guidance that is forthcoming around this. Hopefully, it will provide a little more clarity, but there is not a simple answer,” Rattay said.
Asked whether younger children who are unvaccinated have strong enough immune systems to return to school, she said wearing masks makes a big difference “but we just don’t know.”
So far, 964,489 Delaware residents have been vaccinated at least once, with 435,574 fully vaccinated. By mid-week, 67.5 percent of Delawareans 18 or older had received at least one dose, as had 92 percent of those 65 or older.
Rattay urged parents to get their children vaccinated.
“If you have a teenager in your life, I encourage you to talk to them about the importance of getting vaccinated,” Rattay said, suggesting concerned parents talk to their children’s pediatricians.
“Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated, then you’ll be protected,” the governor said.
Replying to a question about the need for a booster shot in the weeks, or months, to come, Rattay said that, although the vaccine has good longevity, “There is evidence we will need some kind of booster at some time in the future.”
“As the governor says, we are prepared to get boosters to people as soon as we know when they will be needed,” Rattay said.
“What I do know is, we can’t go through this again — the financial damage, the emotional damage, damage to health... So, we have to be ready so this doesn’t happen again,” Carney said.
As of early this week, there were 42 new cases of the coronavirus on a seven-day average and 1,677 total deaths in Delaware. There were 40 current hospitalizations as of June 7, compared to 337 on April 27 last year and 29 on Aug. 16 last year.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said there has been a drastic decrease in the number of Delaware residents getting tested for the coronavirus, with 13,495 tests administered from May 30 to June 5, and 18,002 from May 22 to May 29.
Starting on Tuesday, June 8, vaccination events were planned at locations including Delaware Tech in Dover, Delaware State University and the Milford Farmers’ Market.
Schall said vaccinations will soon be offered at Department of Motor Vehicles offices throughout the state.
Additionally, he mentioned high temperatures in recent days and reminded pet owners to take their pets indoors and for everyone to check on friends and neighbors.