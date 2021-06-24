Reaching President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70 percent of adults 18 or older vaccinated against COVID-19 at least once by July 4 is possible, but questionable, in Delaware.
“Can we get there? It’ s going to be close,” Gov. John Carney said during his weekly press briefing on Tuesday this week. “I’m going to be optimistic and say we’re going to get there, but we have something less than 7,000 more to vaccinate to get to 70 percent. We need more people to get that first shot,” he said at what is to be the next-to-last weekly briefing since he began them in the spring of 2020, when the pandemic began. After next week, press conferences will be planned as needed.
The governor said he likes having a goal and timeline for vaccinating 70 percent of Delaware residents.
Asked what the State’s plan will be after July 4, and if there will no longer be a push to vaccinate once the State’s incentive program ends, Carney shook his head.
“No, no. We are going to focus on the young, age-eligible children and students. Now you can be as young as 12 and be eligible to be vaccinated. That will be a major focus, but we’ll also continue to chip away at adults. Remember — at one time, some of those adults weren’t eligible for a vaccination unless they were 65 or older, for several weeks, maybe a month or two. We’ll be focusing on getting as many young children as possible vaccinated by the time school starts in the fall,” the governor said.
“Where most people are getting vaccinated right now is at their local pharmacy,” as well as at physicians’ offices, said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Department of Public Health.
Replying to a question about how close the state is to seeing an end to the pandemic, or to reaching herd immunity, Rattay said the goal is to drive down the number of people who contract the virus and stop its spread. The virus is not going away, and will still be circulating and threatening those who are not vaccinated, she said.
Hospitalizations from the coronavirus have significantly decreased, largely because of vaccinations, Rattay said, but officials can’t expect to further suppress the virus until more young adults and adolescents are vaccinated.
Carney said face masks should still be worn indoors when crowds are large and when visiting doctors’ offices, hospitals, prisons and state agencies.
“Of course, it’s hard to say who’s vaccinated and who isn’t. It really is the honor system. We don’t have a mask mandate at the moment,” he said, suggesting people take a mask along with them for use in crowded settings.
As of early this week, there were 27.9 new cases of the coronavirus on a seven-day average, 15 current hospitalizations and a 1 percent positive rate for tests on a seven-day average. There were 337 hospitalizations in April 2020, 29 in April 2021, 474 in January this year, 83 in March, 180 in April and 22 on June 20 this year.
As of this week, 1,010,503 vaccinations had been administered in Delaware with 467, 071 people fully vaccinated. Among them, 69.1 percent were 18 or older, and 92.7 percent were 65 or older.
Carney said anyone hesitant to get vaccinated should see de.gov/coronavirus to find details.
Rattay said COVID trends are moving downward and called that “really good news.”
“I want to throw out a cautionary note. We are so excited to be closing in on the 70 percent milestone of vaccinated adults by July that the White House has set. But we don’t want to be lulled into a false sense of security,” Rattay said. “COVID does not care if you are really healthy. This virus has left young people incredibly sick and left them with long-term symptoms for a year or longer. So don’t take a chance with your health, and do not let down your guard,” she urged.
Concerning variants of the virus, she said the Delta, or India, variant is causing concern. There were recently 918 cases confirmed in the state of the United Kingdom variant, 44 of the Brazil variant and 272 of the New York variants.
Vaccination is the best way to protect against all variants, Rattay said.
There have been 383 breakthrough cases in Delaware — cases of contracting the virus even after being vaccinated — equaling less than 1 percent, with 18 people requiring hospitalization and four people dying, although it wasn’t certain they died from the coronavirus, she said.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said 11,495 tests for the coronavirus were administered from June 12 to 18, and 13,740 were given from June 4 to 11.
He said vaccination trailers will still be at events in the region, with the schedule found at de.gov/getmyvaccine.
Carney said Delaware residents can sign up to get vaccinated at de.gov/getmyvaccine or by calling 1-833-643-1715.
“Go out and get a shot in the arm and help us reach our goal,” the governor said.
Carney said there is a decline in demand for vaccinations, although he said he didn’t want to focus on the negative, but instead to “encourage people to make themselves available for the big raffles at the end of the week.”
Asked how much the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being used, Carney said it is commonly used and is easier because it only requires one dose, although the company had had distribution and other problems. Rattay said Delaware is still a big fan of the J&J vaccine because it’s effective and easy. The blood clotting disorder that led to a pause in its use was very rare and few cases have emerged over time, she said.
Asked what leftover CARES Act money will be used for, Carney said most of the federal funding is already committed to programs, including job training. Money is also committed for the state’s unemployment insurance fund and programs to support small businesses. Any leftover money will be returned to the federal government, the governor said.