Gov. John Carney opened his weekly press conference on a solemn note on Tuesday, Feb. 23, memorializing the 1,379 Delaware residents who have died from the coronavirus.
“We are remembering those we lost, our family members, our friends, by flying our fags at half-staff here and across the country. We think about all of those who were affected by this terrible disease, those whose lives were affected, those whose businesses have been interrupted, those who have lost their businesses. We remember those we have lost. We pray for them and their families. We think about them often,” Carney said.
“We have to double our efforts and to make sure we do them honor by flattening the curve and getting our children back in schools, getting our economy back moving again, and all these things we are focusing on to try and strike the right balance,” the governor said.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, commented on concerns about side effects from the vaccine to protect against the coronavirus, saying 9.2 percent of side effects were potentially serious, including 62 cases of anaphylaxis. However, she said that percentage is considered normal among healthcare providers.
There were 113 deaths investigated to see if they were related to the vaccine, but no relationships were identified, Rattay said.
Side effects can include headache, fatigue, dizziness and pain at the site of the injection.
“We do see more people who have these side effects from the second dose than the first dose,” she said. Fever and chills are four times more likely after the second dose.
“Just recognize you might feel a little under the weather after your second dose,” Rattay said.
While she agreed with Carney, who said Delaware is “getting better, getting healthier” and that the spread is lessening, Rattay said there is still a relatively high level of the virus in the community.
“Now is not the time to decrease these mitigation strategies, but I think we’re all looking forward to the day when we can reward those who have been vaccinated by giving them permission to let their guard down a little, but we’re just not there right now.”
“We’re not finished yet,” Carney said. “We’re making progress, continued progress, on testing, so we know where we are, but we are three or four times the number of hospitalizations, the number of cases, than during the low point during the summer, and we want to be better than that.
“There is continued light at the end of the tunnel. Our supply of vaccines continues to increase from the federal government. We’re making progress. Things are looking up,” he said.
Carney said that as of Tuesday, 182,427 doses of the vaccine had been administered, with 191,300 doses delivered to the state, 38,895 in the Federal Pharmacy Program and 47,768 doses remaining.
Educators and teachers are being vaccinated, he said, and vaccination of childcare providers has begun.
“Our overall objective for vaccinating is what we call ‘fast and fair’ — as fast as we can and as equitably as we can,” the governor said.
Vaccinations will be given aboard the Vax Machine, in partnership with CarePortMD. It’s a bus going into areas that are traditionally under-served.
“It’s really a question of supply at this point,” Carney said, adding that the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will “tremendously help our efforts” once it has final approval and is being distributed.
“It’s just one dose with significant efficacy,” he said.
“We’ve been advised there is a small amount of supply that will be distributed initially — something like 2 million — and we will get just a fraction of that,” the governor said.
Asked whether being out of school has caused students to fall behind academically and whether the State will take action to help them catch up, Carney said there will be an assessment to see what was lost, to determine what has to be done to get them back on track.
“There has been a lot of talk about getting support to students and families over the summer,” he said.
“It will be a focus for us, in terms of the resources that are coming to Delaware from the federal government to the schools and the school districts, and from the federal government. That has to start with some sort of an assessment of where the children are,” the governor said.
Asked about the severity of this year’s flu season, the governor said flu-related hospital admissions for children have been lower this year, and doctors believe it is because they weren’t in school as much and have been wearing masks.
Rattay added that this has been the “best flu season of my career, by far.” Although there have historically been peaks of the flu in March, wearing masks and distancing have helped keep numbers low this season.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency — speaking remotely from Dover International Speedway, where a six-day vaccination event began Sunday, Feb. 21 — said the Speedway has partnered with the State since the beginning of the pandemic and has also hosted food banks.
About 5,000 people per vaccination event will be able to be accommodated at the Speedway, once enough vaccine supply becomes available, Schall said.
He said none of those scheduled this week were waiting longer than 15 minutes for a shot.