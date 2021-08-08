As the Delta variant of the coronavirus, currently the most common adaptation in the country, causes the number of cases to increase in Delaware and many other states, Gov. John Carney is urging the unvaccinated to get the shot without delay, or to be tested every week.
State health officials at mid-week reported 1,833 deaths from the coronavirus, or 14.8 deaths per 10,000 people, 45 hospitalizations with nine patients critical, 26,783 positive cases in Sussex County, 18,607 cases in Kent County and 66,144 cases in New Castle County. There were 116.9 new positive cases on a seven-day average,
About 1,061,730 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Delaware and 55.4 percent of residents had received at least one dose.
In a news release, Carney, with the Delaware Division of Public Health and Delaware Emergency Management Agency officials, stated vaccines are effective against severe disease and death from variants, including Delta.
Those who are not vaccinated should be tested five to seven days after being exposed to someone who has the coronavirus, then immediately isolate at home if they develop symptoms. Even those who are fully vaccinated should be tested three to five days after being exposed to someone who has the virus, according to a state health department news release that quotes the Centers for Disease Control, although the vaccinated don’t have to quarantine after exposure.
Free tests are available at many Walgreens, Rite-Aid and Health Mart throughout Delaware through a new federal program focused on areas of high social vulnerability. For other testing locations, see de.gov/gettested.
A new partnership with Delaware libraries allows residents to pick up take-home rapid test kits. No library card is required.
All schools and early learning facilities can get free rapid antigen testing for staff and students, according to the news release. See de.gov/gettested
Delaware residents are encouraged to download the free COVID Alert DE app onto their phones. It issues an alert if someone has come in close contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus. See coronavirus.delaware.gov/covidalert/
Locally, government officials and businesses are taking notice of the increase in the number of coronavirus cases.
In Ocean View, Town Manager Carol Houck said town officials were considering options.
“We have continued to require visitors (to the administration building) to wear masks if not vaccinated. We had intended to go back to live (Town Council) meetings with a You Tube feed in September or October but again will reevaluate in the coming weeks,” she said.
In Millsboro, Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said there had been no changes in the town’s policy.
“The Town will be on the lookout for new mandates from the governor,” he said.
Lauren Weaver, Executive Director of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, said she planned to meet with the Board this week.
Dr. William Chasanov, who is board certified in internal medicine and infectious disease and is Director of Clinical Transformation at Beebe Healthcare, told Coastal Point during a telephone interview this week the Delta variant — which is two or three times more contagious than other strains — comprises more than 80 percent of all coronavirus cases currently circulating.
“We are seeing in Delaware, like all other 49 states, an uptick in Covid cases. The ones who are most vulnerable are those who are not vaccinated, even though one of every three new cases is coming from Florida and Texas. Those two states have over 30 percent of all new cases, likely due to vaccine rates less than 50 percent in both states,” Chasanov said.
But Delaware, he said, unlike many other states, is reporting at least 72 percent of those 18 and older have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.
“The more people who are vaccinated, or have immunity against Covid, the safer we all are. So telling people who have been unvaccinated to please consider getting vaccinated will help us decrease the chance of any kind of surge or significant increase like we saw last year,” he said.
Even those who have had only one dose of the two-dose shot have some protection, but it not the 80 or 90 percent protection that those with both doses have, as well as those who opted for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
He said some who receive the first dose, but not the second, could be trying to avoid side effects. “They might not have liked the way it made them feel,” Chasanov said.
But, he said, all three vaccines were authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration and are, overall, safe.
On July 27, the CDC updated its recommendation, stating even those who are fully vaccinated should consider wearing masks indoors if they live in a community with a high rate of the virus.
Chasanov, who has continued to wear a mask while working in the hospital, as well as personal protective equipment when necessary, said the best way to build immunity is by frequent hand washing, mask wearing and staying safe distances from others. He said no studies he is aware of indicate increased immunity from taking high doses of any vitamin.
“For those who are not vaccinated, get vaccinated,” he stressed.
Concerning the eventual need for booster shots, Chasanov said the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is currently reviewing data to make that determination.
Also this week, the Board of Directors of the Delaware Academy of Family Physicians, based in Newark, issued a statement “strongly encouraging our citizens to receive” the vaccination “due to the increasing prevalence of the Delta variant in Delaware.”
“For the overwhelming majority of patients 12 years of age and older, the vaccine is safe and effective, and the easiest way to slow down the spread of the Delta variant. As the disease continues to spread and strain our health systems, we advise the following simple acts to help stop the spread. Practice social distancing when possible. Wear a mask in public places. Get tested if you feel sick. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. By doing these things, you will significantly lessen the burden on our health care professionals and system and help ensure our communities are healthy and safe,” according to the statement, signed by Dr. Evan Bilheimer, President of Delaware Academy of Family Physician, and members of the Board.