Not only is the statewide indoor mask mandate, put in place after cases of the coronavirus surged in January, being lifted at 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, but Gov. John Carney this week announced that children won’t be required to wear masks in school after March 31.
The announcement prompted questions about why the State is diverging from federal school mask mandates, whether there will be enough time for children to get vaccinated before masks come off, why Carney didn’t wait until after football championship gatherings and to question whether the decisions were politically motivated.
But Carney calmy said no, the State isn’t diverging from federal mandates but going by “where the state is, with statistics.”
“Schools can still make their own decisions. … We follow the guidance we get from CDC. We are on the White House call on a weekly basis, and they provide support in many ways and guidance, but the decisions really have to be made here on the local level,” he said.
He, like all governors he talks to, he said, is looking forward and “figuring out how to adapt to changing conditions.”
Neither were his decisions political or due to any pressure, he said.
“You have to strike the balance to keep people following you. That’s what we’ve tried to do, to strike the balance,” he said.
As for why he didn’t wait until after football gatherings, Carney said he and state official considered it, “but data indicated we were in a pretty good place.”
“You can never predict what is going to happen, and hindsight is 20:20. What we do know from past experience is events like the Super Bowl, that bring people together, are events that can create many surges, and we ask people to think carefully before they make decisions,” he said, adding that he will be at home, watching the game with his wife and no one else.
Carney said there is no guarantee children will be vaccinated in time for the end of the in-school mask mandate, and some parents oppose vaccinations but, he said, he tried to find a suitable middle ground when deciding when to stop requiring masks.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, urged parents to get their children vaccinated and, if they are concerned, to talk to pediatricians.
Asked if her agency will have anyone working with schools, Rattay said school liaisons are available.
“We still have Public Health employees who have been assigned to the school districts and are decision-makers to decide what will be done there,” the governor said.
“A month or so ago, we didn’t have the indoor mask mandate. The cases got so out of control that I, as governor, felt we needed to do something. … I think it made some difference. Every little bit helps, and that was our reason. I know I will continue to wear a mask, and be careful around my mother and with respect to employees who work in convenience stores I frequent, and I expect others will do the same,” he said.
As of early this week, there were 450.7 new cases of the coronavirus on a seven-day average, 12.3 percent positive tests, 237 current hospitalizations with 21 people in critical condition, and 2,593 deaths thus far in the pandemic.
The number of hospitalizations is lower than it has been in recent weeks, Carney said, which is a good indicator, although the State is still deploying members of the National Guard to hospitals to help, including those recently certified as nursing assistants.
“There is still a very high census in our hospitals, but all the data indicators are improving. We’re not out of the woods yet. We still have higher levels of COVID-positive than we would like to see. We’d like to see COVID-positives at 5 percent, but we’ve made tremendous progress,” he said.
Vaccinated in Delaware so far have been 1.7 million people, with 648,215 fully vaccinated, and the State will continue residents to get fully vaccinated, including young children.
So far, 274,833 Delaware residents have received booster shots, but “we still need to lean into getting people fully vaccinated with boosters,” Carney said. “We need to do better. It’s going to give you so much additional protection. You are really much better off. ... It can really help in a big way,” he said.
Agreeing, Rattay said getting vaccinated provides the best protection against the coronavirus. Pediatric vaccination rates are not high enough, she said, referring to a chart indicating only 22.7 percent of children ages 5 to 11 have had two doses of the vaccine. Among those 12 to 17 years old, 64 percent have had one dose, 56.1 percent have had two doses and 11.2 percent have had booster shots.
Asked whether those who continue to go unvaccinated, and who do not get booster shots, will be required to wear masks, Carney said the State will continue to urge getting vaccinated.
Rattay said misinformation campaigns continue to cause confusion and negatively impact “those who can be swayed easily.”
Misinformation is spread in memes, websites, quotes that are deleted or changed, old images, misleading graphics, cherry-picked statistics used to try to prove a point but that are incomplete and altered videos. She recommended checking CDC and Federal Emergency Management Agency websites to find misinformation pages, as well as asking experts if people have questions.
“If you are not sure, don’t contribute to the spread of misinformation,” she said.
Rattay said there is misinformation about effective face masks, including the false information that cloth masks are useless. Cloth masks help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, she said, and any mask is better than no mask at all. The most important characteristic is that a mask has multiple layers and fits tightly around the nose and mouth.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said testing has declined since early January and last week about 33,000 tests were completed, compared to 53,304 the week of Jan. 15-21.
Rapid tests are back in stock and commercially available, he said, and the federal government will ship them to residences.
Schall said available hospital capacity had improved in the past week compared to the prior one, when no beds were available.
“COVID rates are going down, which means hospitalization rates are going down. Hospitals are still at a point where they are trying to catch up,” he said.
Concerning the flu, Rattay said there was peak in December and that she has since seen a steady decrease, but it isn’t yet known if there will be more cases.
“It’s always unpredictable. We’d love to think it’s behind us, but I’ll still use this opportunity to encourage people to get their flu vaccine if they have not yet,” Rattay said.
Rattay said many studies have been recently published making it clear the COVID-19 booster shot makes a big difference, with one study showing that those who were unvaccinated had a five times higher risk of getting infected compared to those who had a booster shot.
Another study stated the unvaccinated were 23 times more likely to be hospitalized compared to those who were fully up-to-date with all shots, including boosters. Around 85 to 90 percent of those who have been hospitalized or who died were not up to date with shots and boosters, she said.