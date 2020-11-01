Two new deaths from the coronavirus were reported as of Sunday, Nov. 1, with one each in Sussex and Kent Counties, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 710.
According to the Website www.delaware.gov, which contains statistics and details related to the virus, both victims were 55 to 68 years old and had underlying health conditions. There have been 236 deaths in Sussex County, 353 in New Castle County and 121 in Kent County.
Of those who died, 410 were living in long-term care facilities. Thirteen percent of them were 50 to 64 years old and 83 percent were 65 or older. Three percent were 35 to 49 and 2 percent were 18 to 34. Fifty one percent were women and 49 percent were men.
As of Nov. 1, 352,348 people were tested for the virus, with 327,222 testing negative.
There have been 25,126 positive cases, with 23,955 confirmed, 1,171 probable and 1,525 living in long-term care facilities. Among them have been 8,170 in Sussex County, 13,259 in New Castle County and 3,606 in Kent County.
There are 102 current hospitalizations.
From Oct. 25 to 31, there were 57 cases contracted from visiting restaurants, 35 from religious services, 17 from large gatherings, 12 from going to the beach, 11 from being at a nail or hair salon, 10 from another tourist attractions, eight from visiting bars, six from house parties, five from going to gyms, five each from weddings or recreation centers, four each from outdoor events and dinner parties, three from bonfires, two from indoor play centers, two from pro-youth sporting events and one from festivals, according to the state’s website.