Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, emphasized this week that the vaccines to protect against the coronavirus are safe and, at Gov. John Carney’s weekly press briefing, debunked myths that are circulating.
“A lot of folks are reluctant to get vaccinated because of things they have heard or seen on social media. … Myth No. 1 we hear is, ‘The vaccine will alter my DNA.’ The fact is, none of these vaccines interact with your DNA and therefore cannot alter it. Some people think the vaccine injects you with a microchip. This is absolutely not true. I assure you there are no microchips or tracking devices associated with these vaccines.
“Myth No. 3 is … those who are pregnant now or who are trying to get pregnant, some of them think this vaccine can cause fertility problems,” she said, but there is no evidence of loss of fertility.
Another concern is that the vaccine is too expensive for recipients, but Rattay, at the Tuesday, June 1, press briefing, emphasized that there is no cost to vaccine recipients.
Asked by a reporter about cases of the coronavirus among the fully vaccinated, Rattay said there have been 330 breakthrough cases — a low rate considering that hundreds of thousands of people have received the vaccine.
“The flip side of that is, to not be vaccinated, you continue to put yourself at risk,” she said.
As of early this week, the governor said, there were 60 new cases of the coronavirus in the state on a seven-day average, with 48 current hospitalizations and 1,161 total deaths.
“Data like these led to advice from the CDC over a week ago to relax mandatory mask wearing for those who are fully vaccinated. We still do have requirements in place for mask-wearing,” Carney said, though they were significantly reduced in recent weeks.
On April 27 last year, he said, there were 337 hospitalizations due to the virus, with 29 on Aug. 16 last year. This year, there were 474 hospitalizations on Jan. 12, 83 on March 11, 180 on April 21 and 48 on Monday this week.
Among the state’s population of 12- to 17-year-olds, 29 percent have now been vaccinated now that vaccines have been approved for those younger than 16. Convincing more people to get inoculated is the goal, and the reason state officials designed the DE Wins! Incentive program of prizes and drawings.
Carney displayed a photograph of himself pressing the button on what he called a randomizer, choosing the first winners, on Monday, May 31. Awarded were $5,000 cash, two Delaware State Parks passes and a Wilmington Blue Rocks Luxury Suite prize pack.
To offer more incentives, the State is also partnering with small businesses, including the Milton Theater, awarding two free tickets to an upcoming show; Mrs. Robino’s Restaurant in Wilmington, promising a free dinner of spaghetti and meatballs; and Kee’s Cookies & Cupcakes in Clayton, giving away a cookie and cupcake bundle. The State had offered small businesses potential grants to support vaccine incentive programs among customers.
“Those are just three examples. The purpose is win-win, to encourage people to go out to small businesses that were impacted so negatively during COVID-19,” Carney said.
Those ages 12 to 17 who have been vaccinated can win a Funland prize package or state parks passes, and those 18 and older have a chance to get $5,000 in cash or passes to the Firefly Music Festival, a cooler and T-shirt.
Rattay said there were no geographic areas of particular COVID-19 concern in the state this week, and that the case rate and positivity rates, as well as death rates, had decreased.
Concerning variants, Rattay said the World Health Organization planned to rename them, based on the Greek alphabet, rather than geographical areas of origin. The move is aimed at reducing confusion about the variants and to reduce potential geographical stigma when the variants have traveled well beyond their areas of origin.
As of early this week, the number of cases of India variants in the state had increased to four, and there were also 771 cases of United Kingdom variants and 260 of one of the three strains of the New York variant.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said fewer Delaware residents are getting tested, with 18,002 tested from May 22 to 29, and 22,008 from May 15 to 21.
A local vaccination event is planned from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, at The Starboard in Dewey Beach.
Asked if the State will be offering more mass-vaccination events, like those at the Dover International Speedway, Carney said some emergency restrictions will likely be lifted as the number of cases of the coronavirus decreases, which could happen more quickly if more people are vaccinated.
“The sooner the better, from my perspective,” he said.