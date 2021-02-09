Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) on Tuesday announced updates to the State of Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program, with a focus on administering second doses for Delawareans who received first doses at state-operated vaccination events in January:
• Later this week, the State of Delaware will open registration for second-dose appointments for 3,800 people who received their first dose at the Dover DMV on Jan. 16, 17 or 18, or at Salesianum School on Jan. 18.
Those events, Feb. 15-19, will be operated by Curative at Delaware Technical Community College (DTCC) campuses in Georgetown, Dover and Wilmington. Registration will be done directly with Curative, and individuals will be required to show proof of their first dose vaccination date when they arrive on site. Delawareans who have lost their vaccination card should email their full name and date of birth to vaccine@delaware.gov. Those without email access should call DPH at 1-833-643-1715.
Anyone who registers but cannot show proof they received their first dose on Jan. 16, 17 or 18 will be turned away. Only Moderna vaccines will be administered at the Curative/DTCC second-dose sites.
• The State of Delaware has requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) stand up a vaccination site at Dover International Speedway for multiple days beginning as early as Feb. 20. The FEMA site would be dedicated to vaccinating people who received their first dose at the Dover DMV on Jan. 16, 17 or 18; Salesianum School on Jan. 18; at the Delaware City DMV on Jan. 22, 23 or 24; or at the Georgetown DMV on Jan. 23 or 24.
Individuals will be required to show proof of their first dose vaccination date. Delawareans who have lost their vaccination card should email their full name and date of birth to vaccine@delaware.gov. Those without email access should call DPH at 1-833-643-1715. Pfizer and Moderna will be available at these events. Scheduling has not been confirmed for these events and is contingent on FEMA approval of the State’s request. Additional information is to be forthcoming.
• DPH’s Community Health Services Section will partner with community organizations to deliver second doses to low-income seniors who received their first dose at Salesianum School on Jan. 18 and may have mobility challenges or other barriers preventing them from attending a large event. Those individuals will be reached through community organizations.
• Delawareans vaccinated at the Chase Center in Wilmington on Jan. 30 also will be offered an opportunity to register for their second dose. Second-dose registration has not yet opened for Delawareans vaccinated at the Chase Center.
Officials on Feb. 9 noted that, as it becomes available, second-dose registration or scheduling information will be listed online at de.gov/getmyvaccine and will be emailed to all eligible individuals the State has e-mail addresses for.
As of Monday, Feb. 8, the State of Delaware and its partners had administered more than 126,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer. More than 10 percent of Delaware’s population had received the first shot.
Delaware is in Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination program. Delawareans ages 65 or older and certain frontline workers are currently eligible for vaccination. Learn more at de.gov/covidvaccine.
“We’re continuing to press forward with our goal of vaccinating as many Delawareans as possible, as quickly as possible,” said Carney. “Supply of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government remains our biggest challenge. That’s why we’re focused this week on second doses, especially for vulnerable Delaware seniors. We have the capacity to increase vaccinations as federal supply allows. Until then, continue to wear a mask. Avoid gatherings. Stay vigilant.”
“Delivering second doses and first doses at the same time, with limited supply of doses every week, is a challenge, which is why we are targeting these Curative appointments and our partnership with FEMA to address individuals who received the first doses at our large events in January,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “As vaccine supply from the federal government increases, we expect it will become easier to receive first and second doses at pharmacies or from medical providers.”
Due to extremely limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine — and the large number of Phase 1B-eligible Delawareans who have not been vaccinated — officials said the State of Delaware does not expect to open eligibility to all Phase 1C individuals on March 1, as the state had originally planned.
The Division of Public Health (DPH) now intends to begin vaccinating the most vulnerable Phase 1C-eligible Delawareans as close to March 1 as possible, as federal supply allows.
Learn more about Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program at de.gov/covidvaccine.
Anyone 65 or older can sign up for the State of Delaware’s vaccination waiting list at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov. Delawareans also may call DPH’s Vaccination Call Center at 1-833-643-1715.
Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 211. Those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.
Visit de.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on Delaware’s COVID-19 response. Find testing events and locations at de.gov/gettested.