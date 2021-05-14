Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware next week.
Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by New Castle County and Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations at de.gov/gettested.
Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for testing location updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County Pop-Up Testing Locations
- Monday, May 17 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Tuesday, May 18 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Delaware Tech Owens Campus – Lot A (21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, May 19 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Indian River High School (29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro, DE 19939) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Thursday, May 20 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Selbyville Fire Company (30 N Main Street, Selbyville, DE 19975) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Kent County Pop-Up Testing Locations
- Monday, May 17 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Clayton Fire Company (300 East St, Clayton, DE 19938) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Tuesday, May 18 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Bethel AME Church (205 Northwest 4th Street, Milford, 19963) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, May 19 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Caesar Rodney High School (239 Old North Road, Camden, DE 19934) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Thursday, May 20 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Whatcoat UMC Dover (341 Saulsbury Road, Dover, DE 19904) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, May 21 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Hartly Fire Company (2898 Arthursville Road, Hartley, DE 19953) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
New Castle County Pop-Up Testing Locations
- Monday, May 17 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Scott AME Zion Church (629 East 7th St, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Monday, May 17 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Elsmere Library (30 Spruce Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Tuesday, May 18 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Hockessin United Methodist Church (7250 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Tuesday, May 18 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: University of Delaware Hollingsworth Lot (61 North College Avenue, Newark, DE 19716) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, May 19 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling 302-655-6187
- Wednesday, May 19 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Richardson Park Elementary School (16 Idella Ave, Wilmington, DE 19804) Register:delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, May 19 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.: ChristianaCare Hospital, Portal 1 Parking Lot (4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19771) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Thursday, May 20 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Warner Elementary School (801 W. 18th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802) Register:delaware.curativeinc.com
- Thursday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Glasgow Park, Hermitage (US 40, Newark, DE 19702) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Thursday, May 20 from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling 302-655-6187
- Friday, May 21 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Dickey Park (60 Madison Drive, Newark, DE 19711) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Bethel AME Church (603 N Walnut St, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: St. Joseph Parish (371 E. Main Street, Middletown, DE 19709) Register:delaware.curativeinc.com
- Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling 302-655-6187
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.
Report a business for COVID-19 non-compliance using this form.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.
topical