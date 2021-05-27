In an effort to increase the number of Delaware residents who are vaccinated against the coronavirus, state officials this week introduced an initiative offering a chance for those getting vaccinated to win cash and prizes.
At his weekly press briefing on Tuesday, May 25, Gov. John Carney announced DE Wins!, in conjunction with the Delaware Division of Public Health.
Delaware residents 12 or older who get vaccinated from May 25 through June 29 will be entered to win $5,000 in cash and additional prizes in twice-weekly drawings conducted by the Delaware Lottery.
Other prizes include a four-day vacation, full scholarship to a Delaware public university, annual Delaware State Parks passes, tickets and camping at the Firefly Music Festival, and prize packages from partners including Funland, the Wilmington Blue Rocks and the Delmarva Shorebirds.
The Delaware Lottery will have drawings on Mondays and Fridays from May 31 until June 30.
On June 30, every Delaware resident who has been vaccinated will be entered to win $302,000 in cash and two low-number Delaware license plates.
Those vaccinated at locations managed by Delaware Public Health and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency will also receive $10 gift cards.
Asked whose idea it was to award low-number license plates, and how low the numbers will be, Carney said it was a group decision.
“We wanted to make it fun. ... Everybody knows how much people really enjoy low-number license plates,” he said, adding they will have three digits.
He added that the incentive qualifies for federal funding.
“We are pretty focused on getting people vaccinated in the short term so we can bring businesses back online. … The cost of not doing this and not doing everything we can to get everybody vaccinated is enormous,” the governor said.
So far, 884,533 vaccines have been administered, with more than 370,000 state residents fully protected.
In Sussex County, 62.7 percent of residents are vaccinated, with 59.4 percent in New Castle County and 50.2 percent in Kent County.
Carney said, “70 percent is our goal of eligible adults in Delaware.”
By early this week, there were 94 new cases of COVID-19 on a seven-day average, with 51 current hospitalizations and total 1,660 deaths.
“We are headed down from here, hopefully. This is about as low as we’ve seen. At 51 hospitalizations, we are well below 100, which is where we want to be,” Carney said.
He noted that, on April 27 last year, there were 337 hospitalizations, and 29 on Aug. 16. On Jan. 12 this year, there were 474 hospitalizations, 83 on March 11, 180 on April 21, and 51 this week.
“This really gives you a good picture of the spread here in Delaware, the peaks and valleys and the effects of the mitigation efforts that we took — mask wearing, social distancing,” the governor said.
Replying to a question about being billed for vaccines, Carney said Delaware officials made it clear the vaccine is free, although there have been some reports of co-pays being assessed. Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Department of Public Health, said she knew of no vaccine recipients being asked to pay, although insurance companies are billed for administration costs.
Concerning any reports of serious side effects from vaccinations, Rattay said the side effects are largely minimal and include soreness at the site of the injection, low-grade fever or feeling slightly unwell for 24 hours. There have been 302 “breakthrough” cases of the coronavirus among those who have been fully vaccinated.
“Considering we have been vaccinating since December and we have had some pretty high levels of virus in our community … we see that as a low number of breakthrough cases,” she said.
Rattay said cases of the coronavirus have decreased in all three Delaware counties and there were no specific areas of concern this week.
“We still see the highest case rates among 18- to 49-year-olds. That is the group least likely to be vaccinated among our younger population,” she said.
Concerning variants, Rattay said there were recently 689 United Kingdom variants discovered among samples taken statewide, one South African, nine of one California U.S. variant and 11 of the other, 21 of the Brazil variant, one of an India variant, two of one New York strain, 222 of another New York variant and 22 of the third New York variant.
The person who tested positive for the India variant had no history of recent travel.
“We still need to learn more about the implications of the India variant,” Rattay said.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said 22,008 people were tested for the virus from May 15 to 21 and less than 25,579 were tested from May 8 to 14.
“We still have options available. We want everybody to go to de.gov/gettested. … There are absolutely options to get tested,” as well as an at-home option. The at-home tests can be mailed to homes, he said.
“If you’re not feeling well, get tested,” Schall encouraged.
Asked about police reform on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, Carney said that in Delaware steps have been taken to improve the relationship between communities of color and law enforcement.
“There has been a task force established,” he said, adding that the State supports body cameras and funds have been made available to provide them.
“Work that we need to get done continues, and that includes looking through the Delaware Law Enforcement Bill of Rights. … I understand legislation has been introduced that addresses some of these more important issues. Having discussion about it, frankly, brings us together and seems to heal the wounds between communities of color and law enforcement,” Carney said.