With more than 47,000 tests completed last week, Delawareans across the state are heeding the call to get tested for COVID-19, and more tests are being conducted than at any point during the pandemic, officials announced on Nov. 24.
As the demand for COVID-19 testing increases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) provided an update regarding community testing sites in Delaware.
Community pop-up testing site visits had increased by 40 percent in the last 10 days, which has led to increased wait times in some cases, they noted. While on-site staff are doing their best to accommodate walk-ins in addition to those with reservations, they said, there may be situations when walk-ins must be turned away. Community sites operated through Walgreens and the Division of Public Health clinics had also seen increased volume over the past several days.
“Curative testing sites have been averaging over 7,000 tests a day,” said DEMA Director A.J. Schall. “We are doing everything possible to accommodate everyone who wants to get tested, but we ask that you plan ahead and be patient.”
Because of the increased testing demand, test result turn-around times may take longer. The public is being urged to remain patient as laboratories work to process tests as fast as possible. In addition, the high number of positive cases reported may also lead to a delay in positive individuals and their contacts receiving a call from the DPH contact-tracing team.
Individuals who test positive are being advised to immediately self-isolate for at least 10 days from the date symptoms started (or the date of the test for those who do not have symptoms), and contact anyone who they had direct contact within the 48 hours prior to symptom onset or test date.
Members of the public seeking testing this week are being highly encouraged to check the State’s testing webpage, at de.gov/gettested, as testing locations and hours are limited this Wednesday and Thursday, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Walgreens testing sites move to reservation-based system
To best serve patients and to help eliminate traffic issues near Walgreens testing sites arising from increased testing volume, all Walgreens Pharmacy testing sites will move to a reservation-based system beginning Friday, Nov. 27. Testing sites will remain accessible through the drive-through, except for the Lancaster Pike location in Wilmington, which remains an indoor site.
All of the Walgreens sites will operate by appointment only.
As a reminder, all Walgreens test sites close for 30 minutes daily to allow a lunch break for staff. To reserve an appointment, visit https://www.picktime.com/DECOVID19test.
To help meet the increased testing demand this holiday season, the State of Delaware will expand its partnership with Walgreens and add five new sites across the state beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1. The new testing sites include:
• 4465 Summit Bridge Road, Middletown, DE 19709, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday;
• 17248 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday;
• 2 College Park Lane, Georgetown, DE 19947, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday;
• 38627 Benro Drive #1, Delmar, DE 19940, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday;
• 32979 Coastal Hwy, Bethany Beach, DE 19930, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The five new sites are in addition to nine testing sites operated by Walgreens, as well as 11 other permanent testing sites — five State Service Center sites and six Public Health clinics — available throughout the state. Pop-up community testing sites continue to be offered each week. The full list of testing locations, hours and registration options are available on Delaware’s COVID-19 website at de.gov/gettested.
“Testing is the best way to track the spread of COVID-19 and monitor for potential outbreaks,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “It’s important to remind the public, though, that a negative test is not a pass to forego necessary prevention steps. Wear a face covering in public, maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others, frequently wash your hands, and limit gatherings — from meals to parties — to just those who live in your house.”
Delawareans 18 or older are being encouraged to download COVID Alert DE, Delaware’s free exposure-notification app to help protect neighbors while ensuring privacy. The app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.