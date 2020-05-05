With its popular Italian Festival postponed, possibly to September, because of the coronavirus, the Ocean City (Md.) Lodge of the Sons & Daughters of Italy is trying to help more than 130 local businesses that had advertised in the festival’s program. The postponement of the festival that had been scheduled for March meant that the businesses would not have the benefit of their advertising being viewed by attendees this spring.
Recognizing that the restaurants and a variety of retail establishments — from 17 communities in Maryland and Delaware — were doubly hit by virus-forced closings or curtailment of services, Lodge President Vincent Mollicone sent an email to all 215 members, asking them to consider supporting the businesses that had supported the festival.
“Throughout the years, our lodge has been the beneficiary of many local businesses that have generously supported our annual festivals. Their donations of goods and services for our raffles and auctions, as well as their paid advertisements for our festival programs, have made a significant contribution to the financial success of our festivals,” Mollicone said.
“I’m sure that our advertisers and donors would greatly appreciate your support, especially during these difficult times. Please consider patronizing these businesses to show our appreciation for their support,” he said.
Accompanying the email were two attachments. The first listed 86 festival donors and advertisers that operate restaurants and casual dining establishments. Although their dining rooms are currently closed, Mollicone said most offer curbside carry-out service, and some may offer local delivery. The attachment provided the restaurant name, address, phone number and website.
The second attachment listed other business that were likely to be open because they were classified as essential. Those included banks, grocery stores, farm markets and auto repair shops, among others. Lodge members were advised to call and/or check the websites for these businesses, for hours of operation and the specifics of how they are currently providing their goods and services (online sales, phone order or by appointment).
The businesses are located in Bethany Beach, Dagsboro, Fenwick Island, Georgetown, Lewes, Longneck, Millsboro, Millville, Milton, Ocean View, Rehoboth Beach, Selbyville and West Fenwick, and Berlin, Ocean City, Ocean Pines and Pittsville in Maryland.
The lists were compiled by Lodge members Janet Ackerson, Ilene Parisi, and Tom Pergola.
Ocean City Lodge 2474, with more than 200 members living in Worcester County, Md., and Sussex County, is active throughout the local area, donating to many charitable organizations. The lodge also provides scholarships to young Italian American high school students and helps support the many young men and women who travel from Italy every summer to work in Ocean City and the surrounding resort areas.