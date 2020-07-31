Forty-six people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, July 31, down from 55 reported on Friday, July 24, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s weekly update, with seven additional deaths in the past week and a total of 585 deaths.
Eleven of those hospitalized are critically ill.
Those who have died range from 21 to 104 years old and include 313 women and 272 men, with 191 from Sussex County, 287 from New Castle County and 107 from Kent County.
Statewide, 14,788 positive cases have been reported since March 11, including 8,179 who are considered recovered.
Since March 11, there have been 14,788 positive cases, with 5,608 in Sussex County, 6,794 in New Castle County and 2,167 in Kent County and 219 of an unknown county. There have been 8,162 female, 6,602 male and 24 unknown, ranging in age from infant to 104 years old.
The number of recoveries is 8,179 and there have been 166,259 negative cases.
The Division of Public Health shifted to providing a seven-day average of the percentage of those who tested positive, rather than providing a five-day rolling average. The seven-day average remained the same, at 4.3 percent, during the past week.
Concerning testing, this week those tested at Delaware’s saliva-based events were able to get results by text message or e-mail.
Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents of long-term care facilities will also updated weekly. There have been 1,193 positive cases involving long-term care residents, with 361 deaths. In Sussex County, locations and number of deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities include:
- Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (17)
- Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe, Rehoboth Beach (2)
- Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (6)
- Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (20)
- Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (40)
- Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (35)
The Division of Public Health also issued an advisory warning against using hand sanitizer made by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico, because of the potential presence of methanol, a toxic alcohol that can cause blindness or death if swallowed or possibly if absorbed through the skin.
Since then, the FDA has identified several more alcohol-based hand sanitizers or rubs that contain methanol and is working with manufacturers and distributors on a voluntary recall of these products. See https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-methanol.
Symptoms of methanol poisoning include headache, blurred vision, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, loss of coordination, visual impairment or blindness or death.
Guidelines for Delawareans
Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, is being advised to make sure to distance themself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions — including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment — might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Anyone who is sick with any of the following symptoms should stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose without a known cause (such as allergies). Other symptoms such as abdominal pain or lack of appetite have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation by a primary care provider. Anyone who is sick should avoid going into public spaces and should ask someone else to pick up essential supplies from the grocery store or the pharmacy.
People with complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: HSPContact@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211, or email info@delaware211.org. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can call 711 or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov. Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to COVID19FAQ@delaware.gov. Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: UIClaims@delaware.gov.
Any Delaware healthcare, long-term care, residential or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns can email DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 (ext. 2).
For all information on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.