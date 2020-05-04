Because of the coronavirus and social distancing guidelines, millions of seniors across the country, and thousands in Delaware, are alone in their homes and are at increased risk of social isolation and loneliness.
Even under normal circumstances, many older adults experience loneliness and depression, noted representatives of Seniors Helping Seniors. But with the cancelation of events and disruption of everyday activities due to COVID-19, they said, the senior population can feel even more isolated, and the disruption may lead to further downstream effects.
But there is help, in the form of a group of organizations that bound themselves together since the outbreak, and are helping the community to stay healthy and whole. It’s called Cape Community Coordination for COVID-19 (CCC4COVID), and it’s a coalition of civic and community organizations in the area served by the Cape Henlopen School District in Sussex County who are coordinating this local response to the COVID-19 virus related calls to action. Their members include city officials, Chambers of Commerce, faith communities, educators, healthcare providers, public libraries, non-profits, senior living and home care companies, and more.
Right now, there are many calls-to-action within the group to help medical teams, businesses, children, those who are vulnerable. CCC4COVID’S latest call-to-action is to try to help our seniors: The group wants to reach out to seniors who are alone, who might be frightened, who might be feeling overwhelmed, who might be far from loved ones.
“Seniors Helping Seniors In-home Services is proud to work alongside a group of volunteers from CCC4COVID who are standing by to reach out to any senior in any Delaware county who just needs to hear a friendly voice or any senior who needs a helpful, compassionate daily check-in phone call,” they said.
To receive a daily phone call to check in on seniors, call (302) 858-7330 to sign up.
Seniors Helping Seniors In-home Services is a business founded to help provide seniors with the ability to choose to live an independent lifestyle in their own homes, as long as possible, with the dignity and respect they deserve.
To learn more about Seniors Helping Seniors In-home Services, go to www.seniorcarerehoboth.com. To learn more about CCC4COVID, visit www.CCC4COVID.org.