Given additional expected capacity at the ongoing vaccination event at Dover International Speedway, the State of Delaware and Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on Monday, Feb. 22, that appointments will open Tuesday morning, Jan. 23, for individuals who received their first dose 35 or more days prior, from a pharmacy, medical provider, clinic or other source in Delaware and who have not yet obtained a second dose.
The newly available appointments will be for the Dover International Speedway vaccination event on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 25-26. Those being vaccinated will need to demonstrate with their vaccination card that they received their first dose on or before Jan. 22. These vaccinations are for individuals who live, work or obtain their healthcare in Delaware, and who received their first dose in Delaware.
Scheduled appointments will be canceled for those who can be identified in state vaccination records as not receiving their first dose on or before Jan. 22.
Scheduling for these second-dose appointments will open on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at de.gov/fema. Those without Internet access may call DPH at 1-833-643-1715 but should not call until after 11 a.m. Tuesday, as no appointments will be available until then, but the wait time may be lengthy based on call volume, and online registration is urged.
Individuals will have an option to create an appointment for someone else after they create their own. However, the appointments are expected to fill quickly, and people may not be able to make family appointments for the same timeframe. A single email may be tied to multiple appointments. Everyone who arrives to be vaccinated must have an appointment.
Visitors can access the vaccination site via Dover International Speedway’s Leipsic Road entrance. To reduce waiting, those with appointments will be urged not to show up early. Just in case, those arriving at the site need to ensure:
- They enter the Speedway grounds via 1000 Leipsic Road, not the main entrance from Route 13.
- Their vehicle has a full tank of gas.
- They have personal identification (a driver’s licenses or photo ID).
- They have proof of their first COVID-19 vaccination (vaccination card).
- They have confirmation of their appointment.
- They have snacks to enjoy while waiting in line.
DPH also announced Monday that the approximately 2,000 individuals vaccinated by DPH at the Chase Center in Wilmington on Jan. 30 are being contacted this week to schedule their second dose back at the Chase Center on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Additional information about COVID-19 vaccine rollout is available at de.gov/covidvaccine. Questions can be directed to the Vaccine Call Center at 1-833-643-1715. People who are deaf or hard of hearing should call 211 or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Individuals can email their questions concerning the vaccine to Vaccine@Delaware.gov.