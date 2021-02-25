Individuals who received their first dose of COVID-19 28 or more days ago from a pharmacy, medical provider, clinic or other source in Delaware and have not yet obtained a second dose may sign up for a Friday appointment at the ongoing vaccination event at Dover International Speedway operated by the State of Delaware and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Those in the new eligibility window should make their appointments for Friday, before 6 p.m. Thursday. This is a wider eligibility window than announced earlier this week.
Those being vaccinated will need to demonstrate with their vaccination card that they received their first dose on or before Jan. 29. These vaccinations are for individuals who live, work or obtain their health care in Delaware, and received their first dose in Delaware.
Many recipients vaccinated at the FEMA event have reported the whole process, including registration, vaccination and the post-vaccination observation period, taking 30 to 45 minutes from when they arrive to when they leave.
Scheduling under the new eligibility for these second-dose appointments opened at 10 a.m. Thursday at de.gov/fema. Those without Internet access may call DPH at 1-833-643-1715, but wait time may be lengthy based on call volume, and online registration is urged.
Individuals will have an option to create an appointment for someone else after they create their own. However, the appointments are expected to fill quickly, and people may not be able to make family appointments for the same time frame. A single email may be tied to multiple appointments. Everyone who arrives to be vaccinated must have an appointment.
Visitors can access the vaccination site via Dover International Speedway’s Leipsic Road entrance. To reduce waiting, those with appointments will be urged not to show up early. Just in case, those arriving at the site need to ensure:
- They enter the Speedway grounds via 1000 Leipsic Road, not the main entrance from Route 13.
- They have personal identification (a driver’s licenses or photo ID).
- They have proof of first COVID-19 vaccination (vaccination card).
- They have confirmation of their appointment.
Additional information about COVID-19 vaccine rollout is available at de.gov/covidvaccine. Questions can be directed to the Vaccine Call Center at 1-833-643-1715. People who are deaf or hard-of-hearing should call 211 or text their ZIP code to 898-211. Individuals can email their questions concerning the vaccine to Vaccine@Delaware.gov.