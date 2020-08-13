Three Sussex Correctional Institution inmates, all with underlying health conditions, as well as the coronavirus, have died since Friday, July 24.
Fred J. Clanton, 61, died from complications from diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis, tuberculosis and the coronavirus on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Bayhealth Hospital in Dover, according to a news release from Jason Miller, chief of Communications and Community Relations for the Delaware Department of Correction.
Clanton was initially tested on July 4 during testing of all inmates as part of a mitigation effort, after a cluster of cases was identified through proactive monitoring and testing.
Clanton tested negative at the time.
He was among a group of three dozen inmates with chronic conditions who were moved in early July to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna to be in a non-COVID environment.
Along with all SCI inmates, he received daily symptom checks, including temperature and pulse oxygen level. When he registered a fever on Wednesday, July 15, he was tested again, and the result was positive. He was transferred to the Vaughn Center.
As symptoms developed, he was admitted to Bayhealth Hospital on Monday, July 20, and subsequently died. His body was released to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine his cause of death, Miller said.
Clanton, of Bridgeville, had been in DOC custody since 2018. He was serving a three-year sentence for drug dealing and was sentenced as a habitual offender, including a previous conviction as a sex offender, Miller said.
Jackie R. Lovett, 71, who also had complications from hypothyroidism, died at Bayhealth Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 5. The Salisbury, Md., resident, in DOC custody since 1982 and serving two life sentences for two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon, tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, July 5.
He was transferred to the Vaughn Correctional Center and cared for in the facility’s COVID-19 Treatment Center. As symptoms progressed, he was admitted to Bayhealth Hospital on Tuesday, July 14, and his family was “engaged in treatment decision-making,” Miller said.
His body was released to the Division of Forensic Science to determine the cause of death.
On Friday, July 24, John W. Rosciolo, 78, died at Bayhealth Hospital. He had the coronavirus, as well as complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and coronary artery disease, Miller said.
Rosciolo developed a fever and was given a rapid COVID-19 test. Because the result was positive, he was transferred to the Vaughn Center, then to Bayhealth. His body, too, was released to the Division of Forensic Science.
A Millsboro resident, Rosciolo had been in DOC custody since 1978, serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 12, four inmates statewide had active coronavirus infections and one was hospitalized, a reduction of one for both from data provided on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Nine have died from the coronavirus, including eight that had complications from serious chronic diseases, as well as the virus. One died strictly from the coronavirus. Seven of the deaths were from the Vaughn Center and two from Sussex Correctional.
The average age of the inmates who died was 72.
As of Aug. 12, the three inmates who remained at the SCI COVID-19 Treatment Center had been transferred to the COVID-19 Treatment Center at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center. The one SCI COVID-positive inmate who remained hospitalized was not on a ventilator.
The now-emptied SCI building is being thoroughly disinfected before it reopens as the prison’s residential substance-abuse treatment housing unit, officials noted. In-person drug treatment programming will resume at SCI next week.
DOC also announced Aug. 12 that it began installing video tablets at SCI this week as part of its system-wide initiative expand inmate video visitation and programming. DOC plans to resume in-person visitation at all DOC facilities on Sept. 1.
In an effort to provide answers about inmate care, information is posted on the State of Delaware website at www.delaware.gov, where it states:
• The warden, his leadership team, and leaders “walk the tiers of the housing units every day and talk with inmates and staff and answer their questions” about the coronavirus.
“Multiple written inmate communications have been posted on every housing tier and an informational video is being displayed on one of the TV channels available to all inmates that explains more about COVID-19 from a counselor who had the virus and recovered.
• Inmates can be contacted during free, five-minute phone calls each week, available to all inmates through Aug. 31.
• Pepper spray was used in the COVID-19 Treatment Center at Sussex Correctional one day in mid-July, after a few medium-security inmates being held in the asymptomatic tier began throwing items at staff.
“When that behavior was elevated to throwing lockers and larger items from the upstairs balcony and against the doorway, correctional officers responded with a targeted use of pepper spray to clear that immediate area and neutralize that behavior without further incident and without the use of force,” the website states.
• Inmates are allowed to visit the commissary, although it was restricted for one week during testing. While it was closed, inmates still had access to shampoo, soap and Tylenol or ibuprofen but couldn’t get snacks.
Commissary access had been fully restored this week to all inmates except those in the SCI COVID-19 Treatment Center. There, inmates receive free bags of toiletries, personal care products and snacks.
• Inmates who are positive for the coronavirus were never housed with those who tested negative.
• Inmates are provided with recreation time. Several housing buildings have outside recreation areas. Other areas could be affected by decontamination fogging. When a building is fogged, inmates are placed in the gym and yard area.
• All medical sick calls are being addressed, with sick-call slips being picked up daily and patients triaged by a registered nurse for any COVID-related symptoms.
• Sick calls unrelated to the coronavirus are reviewed by a medical professional to determine if immediate attention is needed.
On Tuesday, July 14, Claire DeMatteis, commissioner of the Department of Corrections, had reacted to a statement from the American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware that called for the release of those inmates within six months of the end of their sentences, and the most vulnerable, when it presented no public risk.
Freeing inmates, Mike Brickner, executive director of the ACLU of Delaware, said, would ease crowding and ensure CDC guidelines were observed.
But, DeMatteis told the Coastal Point the ACLU “irresponsibly and haphazardly wants to let convicted felons on the street with no place to live and no medical care.”
When that has been done in other states, many inmates committed crimes and were taken back to jail, she said.
“I don’t have the authority under Delaware law to release inmates early. It is just a way to promote their agenda. It’s not possible to just release inmates early in Delaware,” she said, explaining there is a process for release involving the Board of Parole, Attorney General’s Office, victims and a judge.
“The governor doesn’t have that authority and I, as commissioner, don’t have that authority,” she said.
“People who want to release inmates early are just using COVID as an excuse. Our prisons are not overcrowded,” she said.
“You have to understand, the DOC is in the healthcare business, whether it’s COVID, hepatitis A or hepatitis C. Any DOC is in the healthcare business. It is part of our job every single day, COVID or not, to provide medical care to inmates. That is exactly what we are doing with this infectious disease, just as we do every year.
“You don’t just throw up your hands and say, ‘Just release inmates,’” DeMatteis said.
The outbreak in Sussex County can be traced to inmates living in dormitory style, open-bunk housing units, she said.
On Aug. 12, DeMatteis announced a resumption of normal operations at SCI.
“DOC and our medical professionals have demonstrated that we can effectively stop the spread of COVID-19 by comprehensive testing, immediate isolation and treatment of infected inmates, with ongoing screening and cleanings,” DeMatteis said. “With no new COVID-positive cases in two weeks, we are resuming normal operations at SCI. Inmates have access to outside recreational time, substance-abuse treatment, counseling services, commissary and routine medical care.”
Recoveries among the inmate population are being marked when an inmate has demonstrated no symptoms of illness for 14 days, consistent with CDC guidance. However, DOC is exceeding CDC guidelines by continuing to isolate recovered inmates in a COVID-19 “step-down” housing unit while follow-up testing is conducted. Recovered inmates must receive two consecutive negative test results before returning to the general inmate population, according to the DOC.