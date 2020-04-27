Following reports of scammers seeking to steal Americans’ identities and COVID-19 stimulus payments, U.S. Sens. Tom Carper (D-Del.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) this week called for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to continue strengthening its fraud-prevention efforts and further educate Americans about such scams.
Carper, Hassan and Wyden warned in their letter, “These scams often involve criminals impersonating the IRS or suggesting that they can help get individuals their stimulus payments faster. Criminals ask for personal information in order to steal personal identities and stimulus payments.”
Recent reporting highlighted the impact that these scams are having: some individuals who depend on these payments to pay for rent or groceries have logged onto the IRS portal only to find that scammers already claimed the payment for themselves.
Carper, Hassan and Wyden, who serve on the Finance Committee, are calling for the IRS to further develop fraud-prevention strategies for the online tools that Americans use to receive their stimulus payments, and also urged the IRS to fully implement the Government Accountability Office’s recommendations for the IRS to improve taxpayer authentication procedures and reduce identity theft.