The Masked Superhero Project is a coordinated effort by Rotary International District 7630 —which includes 39 Rotary Clubs and 1,500 Rotarians in Delaware and on the Eastern Shore of Maryland — to assist in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. In April and May, District Rotarians will deliver 21,250 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals across the Rotary district. In addition, funds from this project have supplied more than 2,100 pounds of rice and more than $9,000 to local food banks.
As this time of crisis and uncertainty evolves, District 7630 will continue to look at ways to help its communities and support its neighbors, said Regan Roberts Deck, president of Southern Sussex Rotary and logistics coordinator for the project.
“It is a testament to the impact we can have when we combine the reach of Rotary International with the passion and community focus of local clubs. The chance to make a difference like this — especially in my own back yard, especially during a public health crisis — is why I joined Rotary.”
Rotary International has received 12 consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator; Southern Sussex Rotary is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Visit their website at SouthernSussexRotary.org or find a local club on Rotary.org to learn more about these “People of Action.”