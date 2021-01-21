Rite Aid is further expanding its no-charge COVID-19 testing capabilities with 60 additional drive-through locations opening on Friday, Jan. 22, through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS).
Additionally, no-charge testing will now be available for people 4 or older at all new and existing drive-through testing sites. Previously, testing had been available to individuals 13 or older. The new locations will increase Rite Aid’s capacity for COVID-19 testing services in California, Washington, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Maryland.
Like Rite Aid’s existing drive-through testing sites, the new locations will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rite Aid’s COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all individuals 4 or older, regardless of whether they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidance.
At all testing locations, patients are required to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing. Individuals ages 4-18 may access testing with parent or legal guardian consent, and attendance and supervision of the minor at the testing appointment with a photo ID. For children ages 4-12, a parent or legal guardian will create a Project Baseline account and follow the steps to indicate who the test is for. For children ages 13-17, creation of a Project Baseline account should happen only under the supervision of a parent or legal guardian.
A complete list of Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing sites can also be found at www.riteaid.com.
Rite Aid partners with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites. BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing. Clinical oversight for the COVID-19 testing program is provided by PWNHealth, a national clinician network for access to diagnostic testing.
Rite Aid will continue to provide regular updates on the company’s progress with COVID-19 testing.