Rite Aid is expanding no-charge COVID-19 self-swab testing to all drive-through locations, with 441 additional sites open as of Friday, Feb. 12, through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS).
Local stores that now offer the testing include stores at:
- 677 North Dupont Blvd. in Milford;
- 40 Georgetown Plaza in Georgetown;
- 28511 Dupont Blvd. in Millsboro; and
- 18898 Rehoboth Mall Blvd., Suite 1, in Rehoboth Beach.
Additional locations in Wicomico and Worcester counties in Maryland include:
- 10119 Old Ocean City Blvd. in Berlin;
- 12524 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City;
- 11011 Manklin Creek Road, Berlin; and
- 1316 Mount Hermon Road, Salisbury.
The new testing sites increases Rite Aid’s capacity for COVID-19 testing services in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oregon, Virginia and Washington.
Like Rite Aid’s existing drive-through testing sites, the new locations will utilize PCR, simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, and will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rite Aid’s COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all individuals 4 or older, regardless of whether they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidance.
At all testing locations, customers are required to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing. Individuals ages 4-17 may access testing with parent or legal guardian consent. Additionally, a parent or legal guardian must be in attendance and bring their photo ID to the testing appointment with the minor.
Now operating more than 1,200 testing sites across 16 states, Rite Aid is expanding access to essential testing services across more communities while ensuring the safety of in-store customers by offering testing exclusively via the drive-through. A complete list of Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing sites can also be found at www.riteaid.com.
“Testing is an essential tool in the battle against COVID-19,” said Jocelyn Konrad, executive vice president and chief pharmacy officer for Rite Aid. “With the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines ramping up, it’s imperative that getting tested remains a priority with other COVID-19 safety prevention methods.”
Rite Aid partners with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites. BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing. Clinical oversight for the COVID-19 testing program is provided by PWNHealth, a national clinician network that enables access to diagnostic testing.