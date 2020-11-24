Rite Aid announced on Nov. 24 that it was updating its COVID-19 testing program through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). Effective immediately, no-charge testing at Rite Aid’s existing testing sites will be expanded to individuals 13 or older, regardless of whether the individual is symptomatic or asymptomatic.
Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing locations utilize simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, and operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At all testing locations, adult patients will be required to provide government-issued identification and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing. Testing will be temporarily unavailable at Rite Aid sites on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, and on Friday, Nov. 27. Testing will resume on Saturday, Nov. 28.
Previously, testing was only available to individuals 18 or older. The expanded program allows parents or legal guardians of individuals 13 to 18 years old to create Baseline COVID-19 accounts so that they may be screened and tested. Parents or legal guardians must provide consent for individuals younger than 18, show their own government issued identification and must accompany their children to the appointment and supervise them during the test.
“We’re proud to continue serving as an essential part of the pandemic response in the neighborhoods we serve,” said Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer, Rite Aid. “Continuing to make testing available — and now, to a broader age range — is an important next step in continuing to fight COVID-19.”
Currently operating 301 testing sites across 15 states, Rite Aid has been partnering with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites. BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing, while clinical oversight is provided by PWNHealth, a national clinician network offering access to diagnostic testing.
Rite Aid will continue to provide regular updates on the company’s progress with COVID-19 testing. A complete list of Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing sites can be found at www.riteaid.com.