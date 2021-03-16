Delaware restaurants may be on the path to recovery, but it’s proving to be a long, tough road, according to the Delaware Restaurant Association (DRA).
Approaching the one-year mark from the original restaurant and business shutdowns in mid-March 2020, Delaware hospitality employment remains down 22 percent (a recovery of more than 10,000 jobs is still needed to reach full industry employment levels of more than 50,000, per BLS.gov).
With gross receipts data still showing a deficit of nearly 30 percent as of the close of 2020, the DRA estimated that Delaware restaurants have lost more than $1.2 billion in annual sales revenues since March 2020.
“It’s dangerous to see open restaurants, and think, ‘Oh, they’re fine; they’re open and profitable again’ — when the reality is that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Restaurants are existing on subsidies right now, and those programs will eventually end, the money spent,” said Carrie Leishman, president and CEO of the Delaware Restaurant Association. “We need to continue to support our vital small businesses at every level, including the push for vaccination of our essential workers. Relief efforts cannot end when we are still only at 50 percent operating capacity, with thousands of workers in Delaware still waiting to come back to work.”
Continued business restrictions, capacity limitations and slow-to-recover consumer confidence have taken a toll not only on Delaware’s more than 1,900 restaurant locations, Leishman said, but on the more than 1 million restaurant locations nationwide.
The National Restaurant Association Research Group recently released survey results from more than 3,000 restaurant operators — drawing from restaurants of every type and in every community. (The full survey report is online at https://restaurant.org/downloads/pdfs/advocacy/covid-19restaurantimpactsurvey-vi-keyfindings.pdf.) The results demonstrate a continued vulnerability for the nation’s second-largest private-sector employer, and one, they said, that warrants continued relief efforts from both state and national agencies.
• Nationally, the restaurant industry ended 2020 with total sales that were $240 billion below the National Restaurant’s Association’s pre-pandemic forecast for the year, and as of Feb. 1, at least 17 percent of all eating and drinking places (more than 110,000 establishments) are completely closed and not open for business in any capacity.
• Consumer spending in restaurants remained well below pre-pandemic levels in January 2021. Overall, 77 percent of restaurant operators said their total dollar sales volume in January was lower than it was in January 2020.
• 80 percent of operators said their current staffing level is lower than what it would normally be in the absence of COVID-19. The data continued to show that restaurants remain the hardest hit sector of the pandemic — and the gap is wide. The current employment shortfall of 2 million restaurant jobs nationwide is nearly three times larger than the next closest private industry — arts and entertainment.
Moreover, the restaurant industry’s employment gap is nearly as large as the next three closest industries combined. There are nearly 2 million fewer 16- to 34-year-olds in the labor force — the most prominent age group employed by the restaurant industry workforce. While the overall U.S. economy is projected to register healthy growth in 2021, the pace of the recovery is expected to continue to vary significantly by industry. (A full report is available at https://restaurant.org/articles/news/restaurants-added-nearly-300k-jobs-in-february).
• Looking ahead, most restaurant operators said they do not expect a return to normal business conditions any time soon, with 61 percent of operators thinking it will be more than 7 months before business conditions return to normal for their restaurants. An additional 10 percent of operators said business conditions will never return to normal for their restaurants.
• Even in the midst of the most challenging business conditions in history, the philanthropic spirit of the restaurant industry remained intact, the DRA noted, with 75 percent of operators saying their restaurant business made a charitable contribution (such as cash, food, space, in-kind or volunteering) since the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.
• Industry relief efforts, such as the DE Relief Grants, the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and proposed $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund in the American Rescue Plan passed last week offered a lifeline to struggling businesses, with additional funding provided for the hardest-hit and most devastated restaurant industry, they noted. The DE Relief Grants program distributed nearly $200 million to more than 3,000 businesses in Delaware, granting initial funds to restaurants plus three rounds of bonuses over the course of 2020.
• Increased carryout/curbside to-go sales represent a larger proportion of sales than pre-COVID; however, for the vast majority of operators, the increase wasn’t nearly enough to offset their on-premises sales losses. In the family dining and casual dining segments, just over half of operators said their additional off-premises sales made up less than 20 percent of their lost on-premises business. (More from the NRA is online at https://www.restaurant.org/articles/news/off-premises-sales-not-offsetting-lost-on-premises).
• Delaware’s HB1 proposes an extension of the ruling allowing restaurants to offer cocktails/beer/wine with carryout orders, and continues the expansion of outdoor premises for outdoor dining. Data from Open Table shows that outdoor dining in the U.S. went from less than 1 percent of all seated parties from August to November 2019 to more than 12 percent for the same months in 2020, and 35 percent of off-premises customers age 21 or older (53 percent of millennials) said they’d be more likely to choose a restaurant if they can get alcohol to-go with their food order.
“While many other industries have moved into a recovery phase, the restaurant industry remains in transition,” the DRA said. “Continued relief efforts and support throughout 2021 will be vital as Delaware restaurants struggle to survive and inch closer to normal business conditions. Help for restaurants is help for employees and neighborhoods around the state, as we continue to rebuild and strengthen our local economy and communities.”