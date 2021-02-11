Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) announced Thursday morning that registration for second-dose Curative events in all three counties had opened as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Registration is available at location-specific web pages:
- Georgetown: https://curative.com/sites/25123
- Dover: https://curative.com/sites/25081
- Wilmington: https://curative.com/sites/25122
Next week’s second-dose events will be hosted Feb. 15-19 at Delaware Technical Community College (DTCC) campuses in Dover, Wilmington and Georgetown. The DTCC events are planned for Phase 1A-eligible Delaware workers and Delawareans 65 of older who had already received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at state-sponsored large vaccination events.
In total, 3,800 second dose appointments will be available. Anyone without proof of first vaccination on or before Jan. 18 will be turned away from the vaccination events, even if they have an appointment.
Delawareans who received their first vaccination on or before Jan. 18 at an enrolled pharmacy or healthcare provider should contact their provider or pharmacy to schedule a second-dose appointment before attempting to register for a state-sponsored event, officials said. The State of Delaware will allocate second dose vaccines to enrolled providers as close to the 21- to 28-day window as federal supply allows.
Additional state-sponsored, second-dose events are expected to begin as early as Feb. 20 for individuals who received their first dose at state-sponsored events.
“Our goal is to vaccinate as many Delawareans as possible, as quickly and equitably as possible,” said Carney. “These second-dose events will temporarily reduce our ability to expand access to first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. But we are making significant progress in vaccinating vulnerable 65+ Delawareans and frontline healthcare workers. That will help limit spread of COVID-19 and serious illness among our most vulnerable populations.”
Delawareans who lost their vaccination record card can request their immunization record by emailing vaccine@delaware.gov (subject line: Lost Vaccine Card). They should include their full name and date of birth when requesting proof of their COVID-19 vaccine first dose. Those without email access should call 1-833-633-1715.
Learn more about Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program at de.gov/covidvaccine.
Delawareans 65 or older can sign up for the State of Delaware’s vaccination waiting list at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov. Delawareans also may call DPH’s Vaccination Call Center at 1-833-643-1715.
Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 211. Those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.
Visit de.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on Delaware’s COVID-19 response. Find testing events and locations at de.gov/gettested.