Getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, scheduling booster shots and wearing upgraded masks are increasingly important due to the rapid spread of the illness, especially since, this week, the rate of positive tests in Delaware reached 26.9 percent.
“Omicron is extremely contagious. I think we are all witnessing that, how incredibly contagious it is,” Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Division of Public Health, said during Gov. John Carney’s press briefing on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
“It is spread airborne, and therefore we need to step up our mask-wearing. Cloth masks can work, but they have to be multiple layers — the same with surgical masks. You have to make sure they are multiple layers. Also, be sure they fit snugly around the face. The best ones have a wire over the nose so you can pinch it and make it tighter over the nose,” Rattay said.
She said she likes KN-95 masks because they are comfortable and readily available — although it’s important they are FDA-approved and not counterfeit, she noted.
“Remember how much of a difference masks can make. Keep an eye on what type of mask you are using,” she said.
Because about one in four COVID tests is now positive, those who develop symptoms should assume they have the virus, get tested and quarantine so they don’t come in contact with, and infect, others.
Rattay said every area in the state is an area of concern. While there is a significant portion of delta-variant infection in Delaware, health officials said they are concerned about the number of omicron cases reported “in such a short time,” she said. At mid-week, there were 2,584 new cases of the coronavirus on a seven-day average, and 602 hospitalizations, with 72 patients in critical condition and 2,286 deaths statewide.
“Knowing that people still likely gathered for New Year’s Eve activities,” she said, even after Carney warned them not to last week, “we anticipate these numbers are going to increase. Collectively, we need to do everything we can to prevent additional spread of these variants,” she said.
Under new CDC guidelines, those who test positive should isolate for five days, regardless of vaccination status, then can come out of isolation — but only if there are no symptoms or symptoms are improving and the sick person continues to wear a face mask. Anyone with a fever must continue to isolate until there is no fever for 24 hours without using medication to reduce fever.
Those who have been vaccinated and had booster shots, or who are not yet eligible for the booster, are not required to quarantine at home if they test positive, but must still wear masks in all settings. Those who are not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated at all, or who are eligible for a booster but haven’t had it, must quarantine if they test positive and must wear face masks.
“While we all want to go back to living our lives, this is not the time for unnecessary social events. Please think about how much our healthcare workers are stressed. This challenging time will pass and, hopefully, it won’t take too much more time. In the meantime, thank you all for doing your part,” she said.
“This is a preventable crisis,” Carney said.
“Really think twice about having a social event. It really is not a good time to do it. It’s a time when all of us have to take our own responsibility to protect one another and prevent the spread from going any further — … and that is make sure more people get vaccinated, make sure that more people wear masks when they are in public settings or in close proximity to others. Be mindful and respectful of businesses,” the governor said.
“Those that are in the hospital, between 70 and 80 percent … are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, so really a simple solution to this problem is to have everybody get vaccinated to reduce the severity of the illness, to reduce the transmission of the virus, and also if you are not fully vaccinated, to get fully vaccinated and to get the booster,” Carney said.
So far, 1,582,493 vaccines have been administered in Delaware, with 64 percent of the population fully vaccinated.
Most people who are hospitalized are not vaccinated, and those who don’t get vaccinated are putting a strain on hospitals, Rattay said, again urging reconsideration of decisions on getting vaccinated and booster shots by those who have not yet gotten those vaccinations.
She also encouraged getting flu shots, because the flu is becoming widespread in Delaware.
The state is testing for the virus at unprecedented levels, Carney said as he, again, as he has for months, called for everyone to wear face masks in public, get vaccinated and follow vaccinations with booster shots.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, who was also with Carney at the press briefing, said demand for testing has increased. During the last week of December, more than 50,000 tests were given.
Schall said testing information is available at de.gov/gettested.
He asked those who are not ill and not symptomatic, but who are just looking for a test and unwilling to stand in long lines, to not go to hospital emergency rooms.
“The ER cannot be your first stop for a COVID test if there is a long line somewhere else. We know there’s a line at a lot of testing sites and are working on ways to alleviate it,” including through partnerships with other agencies, he said.
Carney said schools, and keeping children in class, is his No. 1 concern and that they are safe there.
“The question really gets to be operational. Every school district is different. We are looking at whether there’s a role there for the National Guard, because it is a staffing problem,” he said, referring to having a trained team ready to substitute for teachers, staff and school bus drivers if they become ill.
Rattay said she didn’t know the number of admissions at pediatric hospitals due to the coronavirus, but she said it’s higher than it had been. Even so, there is more available hospital capacity in children’s hospitals than adult hospitals, she noted.
Asked about using field hospitals, Schall said there isn’t a facilities problem, but a staffing problem. Carney said physicians are available to staff field hospitals but that would mean taking them away from their regular jobs, where they are badly needed.
Concerning violent behavior at testing sites, Schall said one private partner in Sussex County that was providing testing stopped participating because the staff was being verbally abused.
“We know emotions are high. People are stressed, but it’s important to be civil to each other,” he said.