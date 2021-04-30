Pop-up community COVID-19 testing sites for May 3 to 8

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) have announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to permanent testing sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and healthcare locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.
“The most important thing we can all do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated,” said Carney. “Check your local pharmacy for an appointment. Talk to your doctor, or look for vaccination clinics in your area. And ask your friends if they’ve been vaccinated. That’s how we’ll beat this virus.”
Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services’ social media accounts for scheduling updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations for the week include:
- Monday, May 3 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Tuesday, May 4 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Delaware Tech Georgetown (21179 College Drive, Georgetown) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Tuesday, May 4 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Laurel Elementary School (815 S. Central Avenue, Laurel) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Wednesday, May 5 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Indian River High School (29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Wednesday, May 5 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Ellendale Fire Department (302 Main Street, Ellendale) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Thursday, May 6 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Selbyville Fire Company (30 N Main Street, Selbyville) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Thursday, May 6 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Blades Fire Company (200 E 5th Street, Blades) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Friday, May 7 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Avenue, Greenwood) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Friday, May 7 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Rehoboth City Hall (229 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Avenue, Greenwood) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Rehoboth City Hall (229 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Additional locations are also scheduled in Kent and New Castle counties.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download the COVID Alert DE mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.