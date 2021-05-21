Pop-up community COVID-19 testing sites for May 24 to 29

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) have announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to permanent testing sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and healthcare locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.
Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services’ social media accounts for scheduling updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations for the week include:
- Tuesday, May 25 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Delaware Tech Owens Campus – Lot A (21179 College Drive, Georgetown) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, May 26 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Indian River High School (29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, May 28 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Blades Fire Company (200 E 5th Street, Blades) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Saturday, May 29 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Macedonia AME Church (431 N. North Street, Seaford) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Additional locations are also scheduled in Kent and New Castle counties.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download the COVID Alert DE mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.