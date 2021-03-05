Pop-up community COVID-19 testing sites for March 8 to 13

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) have announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to permanent testing sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and healthcare locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.
“We are working hard to distribute the vaccine in a way that’s fast and fair, and we are expanding our efforts to vaccinate educators, school staff, and children,” said Carney. “In the meantime, we need to stay vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Get tested, wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing until we can vaccinate enough Delawareans.”
Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services’ social media accounts for scheduling updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations for the week include:
- Monday, March 8 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Selbyville Fire Company (30 N. Main Street, Selbyville) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Monday, March 8 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Lord Baltimore Elementary School (120 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, March 10 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Delaware Tech – Georgetown Campus, Parking Lot A (21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947)
- Wednesday, March 10 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Laurel Elementary School (815 S. Central Avenue, Laurel) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Thursday, March 11 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Blades Fire Company (200 E 5th Street, Blades) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, March 12 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Rehoboth City Hall (229 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Agape Temple International Ministries (40 Schulze Road, Greenwood) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Other locations are also scheduled in Kent and New Castle counties.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.