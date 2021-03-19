Pop-up community COVID-19 testing sites for March 22 to 27

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) have announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to permanent testing sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and healthcare locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.
“This week we expanded vaccine eligibility, and are continuing to get the COVID-19 vaccine out in a way that is fast and fair,” said Carney. “In the meantime, we need to stay vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Continue to follow the public health precautions. Get tested, wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.”
Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services’ social media accounts for scheduling updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations for the week include:
- Monday, March 22 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Rd, Rehoboth Beach) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Tuesday, March 23 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Delaware Tech – Owens Campus (21179 College Drive, Georgetown) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, March 24 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Laurel Elementary School (815 South Central Avenue, Laurel) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Wednesday, March 24 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Indian River High School (29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Thursday, March 25 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Mt. Calvary African Methodist Episcopal Church (25206 Mt. Calvary Way, Seaford) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Thursday, March 25 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church (18211 Beach Highway, Ellendale) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, March 26 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Blades Fire Company (200 E 5th Street, Blades) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, March 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Ellendale Fire Department (302 Main Street, Ellendale) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Avenue, Greenwood) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Selbyville Fire Company (30 N Main Street, Selbyville) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Other locations are also scheduled in Kent and New Castle counties.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download the COVID Alert DE mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.