Pop-up community COVID-19 testing sites for March 15 to 20

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) have announced the list of community testing sites throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites.
DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to permanent testing sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and healthcare locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.
“We need to stay vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Carney. “We are working to distribute the vaccine in a way that is fast and fair, but we need to continue to follow the safety precautions. Get tested, wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.”
Delawareans are encouraged to check the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services’ social media accounts for scheduling updates due to inclement weather.
Sussex County pop-up testing locations for the week include:
- Monday, March 15 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Monday, March 15 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Avenue, Greenwood) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Tuesday, March 16 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Macedonia AME Church (431 N. North Street, Seaford) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Thursday, March 18 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Ellendale Fire Department (302 Main Street, Ellendale) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, March 19 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Laurel Elementary School (815 South Central Avenue, Laurel) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Friday, March 19 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Rehoboth City Hall (229 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Lord Baltimore Elementary School (120 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com
- Other locations are also scheduled in Kent and New Castle counties.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.